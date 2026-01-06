Gastelum Attorneys Unveils 2026 Vision: A "Team on Every Case" Model Setting a New Standard for High-Stakes Family Law in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastelum Attorneys today announced the launch of its 2026 Vision, a comprehensive expansion of its family law practice centered on a distinctive "Team on Every Case" model. Designed to meet the growing complexity of modern family law matters, the firm's approach brings together eight specialized attorneys with more than 50 years of combined legal experience to collaboratively represent clients facing high-asset, high-conflict, and multi-layered family law disputes across Southern Nevada.

As divorce, custody, and family law cases increasingly intersect with business ownership, military service, real estate portfolios, and multi-jurisdictional considerations, Gastelum Attorneys is positioning itself as a premium alternative to transactional, flat-fee legal services. The firm's 2026 Vision reflects a broader shift in how families seek legal representation—moving away from one-size-fits-all solutions toward strategic, personalized advocacy designed to protect long-term outcomes.

Responding to the Growing Complexity of Family Law

Over the past decade, family law cases in Las Vegas have evolved dramatically. Rising property values, increased rates of entrepreneurship, blended families, military relocation, and cross-state custody arrangements have introduced new layers of legal and financial complexity. According to internal firm data, more than one in four cases handled by Gastelum Attorneys now involves multi-jurisdictional issues, business valuations, or overlapping legal concerns that extend beyond traditional divorce or custody proceedings.

"Families are no longer navigating simple legal scenarios," said Claudia Gastelum, founder and managing attorney of Gastelum Attorneys. "They are navigating businesses, properties, retirement accounts, military benefits, and deeply personal custody issues—often all at once. Our 2026 Vision recognizes that reality. Clients deserve more than a single point of view; they deserve a team that understands every angle of their case."

The firm's response is a deliberately structured collaborative representation model, where each client benefits from multiple attorneys contributing their expertise throughout the life of a case. This model is intended to reduce blind spots, accelerate strategic decision-making, and deliver outcomes aligned with clients' long-term financial and familial goals.

Inside the "Team on Every Case" Model

Under the Team on Every Case framework, no matter the size or scope of the matter, each client's case is supported by a coordinated group of attorneys rather than a single assigned lawyer. This team may include professionals with backgrounds in litigation strategy, military divorce, financial restructuring, appellate advocacy, or bilingual representation, depending on the client's needs.

The firm reports that since implementing this collaborative model internally, it has seen a 40% improvement in case-resolution efficiency and a 22% reduction in procedural delays, largely due to earlier identification of complex issues and more comprehensive legal planning.

"Collaboration is not about redundancy—it's about depth," Gastelum explained. "When attorneys with different backgrounds analyze the same case, we catch issues earlier, plan more effectively, and ultimately protect our clients from costly surprises."

This approach contrasts sharply with flat-fee or high-volume legal models that rely on speed and standardization. Gastelum Attorneys' strategy emphasizes deliberate, tailored representation, particularly for clients whose cases involve substantial assets, businesses, or sensitive custody considerations.

A Firm Built on Diverse Expertise

Gastelum Attorneys' eight-attorney team brings together a range of professional experiences rarely found within a single family law firm. The team includes former prosecutors, attorneys with military law experience, appellate specialists, and advocates with deep knowledge of financial litigation and asset division.

This diversity allows the firm to handle matters such as:

High-asset divorces involving real estate portfolios and privately held businesses

Military divorces addressing pensions, benefits, and jurisdictional challenges

Complex custody disputes involving relocation or interstate enforcement

Family law matters requiring bilingual advocacy and cultural fluency

Cases involving overlapping criminal, financial, or civil considerations

Rather than referring clients out when issues extend beyond a narrow scope, Gastelum Attorneys has intentionally built internal capacity to manage complexity under one roof.

"Clients should not have to coordinate multiple firms or explain their story repeatedly," Gastelum said. "Our goal is to provide continuity, clarity, and confidence from start to finish."

Serving the Next Generation of Homeowners and Families

The firm's 2026 Vision is particularly focused on serving Millennial homeowners and Gen Z buyers—demographics increasingly entering life stages where family law intersects with property ownership, long-term partnerships, and financial planning.

Millennials now represent one of the largest segments of homeowners in Clark County, often balancing mortgages, careers, and family responsibilities. Gen Z buyers, while younger, are entering the market with different expectations around transparency, education, and personalized service.

"These generations are highly informed and deeply invested in protecting what they've built," Gastelum noted. "They aren't looking for the cheapest option—they're looking for the right one."

Gastelum Attorneys' emphasis on education, strategic planning, and clear communication aligns with these values, positioning the firm as a trusted partner rather than a transactional service provider.

Commitment to Bilingual and Culturally Informed Advocacy

Las Vegas is one of the most culturally diverse metropolitan areas in the United States, with Hispanic and Latino residents comprising more than 30% of the population. Gastelum Attorneys has long recognized the need for culturally informed legal representation and continues to expand its bilingual services as part of its 2026 Vision.

The firm offers consultations and representation in both English and Spanish, ensuring that language is never a barrier to understanding legal rights or making informed decisions.

"For many families, family law issues are deeply tied to culture, tradition, and communication," Gastelum said. "Being able to serve clients in their preferred language builds trust and leads to better outcomes."

In 2026, the firm plans to expand its community education efforts through bilingual workshops, webinars, and informational resources designed to empower families navigating the legal system.

A Central Presence in the Las Vegas Legal Community

Gastelum Attorneys operates from its centrally located downtown Las Vegas office, situated near the Family Courthouse. This strategic location allows for efficient court access while remaining accessible to clients throughout Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, and surrounding Clark County communities.

Beyond its legal practice, the firm remains actively involved in community initiatives, supporting local organizations, educational programs, and charitable causes throughout Southern Nevada. This community engagement reflects the firm's broader mission: to serve not only as legal advocates, but as long-term partners invested in the well-being of the families they represent.

Redefining Value in Family Law

A core pillar of the firm's 2026 Vision is redefining how value is measured in family law representation. While flat-fee models emphasize cost predictability, Gastelum Attorneys emphasizes outcome predictability—ensuring that clients understand their options, risks, and long-term implications before decisions are made.

"When a family's future is at stake, value isn't measured by how quickly a case is closed," Gastelum said. "It's measured by whether the outcome protects children, assets, and peace of mind for years to come."

By investing in collaborative representation, education, and strategic depth, the firm aims to set a higher standard for family law services in Las Vegas.

Looking Ahead: The 2026 Vision in Action

Throughout 2026, Gastelum Attorneys will roll out a series of initiatives aligned with its Vision, including:

Attorney spotlight features highlighting specialized expertise

Educational webinars for homeowners and business owners

Publication of in-depth family law guides addressing complex scenarios

Expanded bilingual outreach and community education programs

Thought leadership commentary on emerging family law trends

These efforts are designed to reinforce the firm's role as a trusted authority and resource for families navigating complex legal transitions.

"Our vision is long-term," Gastelum concluded. "We are building a firm that families can rely on not just for one moment in time, but across generations."

About Gastelum Attorneys

Founded in Las Vegas, Gastelum Attorneys is a women-led family law firm dedicated to providing strategic, team-based representation for complex divorce, custody, and family law matters. Known for its collaborative "Team on Every Case" model, the firm combines legal depth, personalized service, and bilingual advocacy to protect clients' families, assets, and futures throughout Southern Nevada.

