Gastroenterology Group of Naples Introduces Innovative Axonics Sacral Neuromodulation Therapy

New Treatment Option Offers Long-Term Relief for Those Suffering from Gastrointestinal Disorders

NAPLES, Fla., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastroenterology Group of Naples, a partner practice of United Digestive, is pleased to announce the introduction of Axonics Sacral Neuromodulation Therapy to its list of advanced treatment options for those suffering from fecal incontinence. This innovative therapy involves a minimally invasive outpatient procedure in which a device is implanted that helps to restore normal communication between the brain and bowel by gently stimulating nerves. This nerve stimulation can result in symptom improvement.

Dr. Rafael Urbina of the Gastroenterology Group of Naples explains that Axonics Therapy represents a significant advancement in the field of gastroenterology.

"At Gastroenterology Group of Naples, we are committed to staying at the forefront of medical innovation to ensure that our patients receive the highest standard of care. Axonics Therapy represents a significant advancement in our field and heralds a new era in gastroenterology, offering patients a transformative alternative for managing certain specific gastrointestinal disorders."

This new therapy provides an alternative solution for patients who have not found success with traditional treatments, as well as the potential for long-term relief and improved quality of life.

"This innovative approach provides hope and relief for those who have not found success with conventional treatments," says Dr. Urbina. "Many patients with gastrointestinal disorders experience significant disruptions in their daily lives. We can now offer them a minimally invasive solution that can significantly improve their quality of life."

For more information about Gastroenterology Group of Naples and Axonics Therapy, please visit uniteddigestive.com and Axonics.com.

About United Digestive

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to provide the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with more than 62 clinics, 22 ASCs, and 300 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

