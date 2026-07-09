Gastroparesis Awareness Month 2026: "More Than Invisible" Campaign Shines a Light on a Hidden Digestive Disease

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During Gastroparesis Awareness Month, the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) is proud to launch its national awareness campaign, "More Than Invisible," to educate the public, empower patients, and increase understanding of gastroparesis—a chronic digestive disorder that affects millions of people yet often goes unrecognized.

IFFGD will raise awareness for Gastroparesis during August to shed light on those impacted

Gastroparesis, also known as delayed gastric emptying, occurs when the stomach empties food too slowly despite there being no physical blockage. Because symptoms are often not visible to others, many individuals experience years of misunderstanding, delayed diagnosis, and isolation before receiving appropriate care.

Although the illness is largely invisible, its impact is anything but. People living with gastroparesis may experience persistent nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, bloating, early fullness after eating only a few bites, reflux, regurgitation, unintended weight loss, and malnutrition. Symptoms often occur during or after meals and can significantly affect nutrition, employment, emotional well-being, and overall quality of life.

The "More Than Invisible" campaign aims to remind communities that while a person with gastroparesis may not appear ill, they are often managing a complex medical condition every day. Beyond the physical symptoms, many individuals face anxiety, depression, social isolation, and the challenges of planning daily activities around unpredictable symptoms and dietary restrictions.

Throughout Gastroparesis Awareness Month, IFFGD will share educational resources, patient stories, expert interviews, downloadable fact sheets, and social media content to increase awareness and encourage meaningful conversations about the condition. The campaign also seeks to help patients recognize symptoms earlier and encourage healthcare providers to consider gastroparesis when evaluating individuals with persistent upper gastrointestinal symptoms.

"Too many people living with gastroparesis feel unseen and unheard," said Ceciel T. Rooker, President of IFFGD. "Our More Than Invisible campaign is about giving a voice to patients whose daily struggles often go unnoticed. By increasing awareness, we hope to shorten the path to diagnosis, improve access to care, and build greater compassion for everyone affected by this condition."

IFFGD encourages patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and advocates to participate by sharing their stories, posting educational messages using #MoreThanInvisible, and helping spread reliable, evidence-based information throughout their communities.

Visitors can learn more about gastroparesis, including symptoms, diagnosis, treatment options, and patient support resources by visiting the About Gastroparesis website.

Together, we can ensure that gastroparesis is recognized as more than invisible—it is a serious, life-altering condition that deserves understanding, research, and compassionate care.

About IFFGD

The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) is a nonprofit education and research organization dedicated to informing, assisting, and supporting people affected by chronic gastrointestinal disorders. Through education, advocacy, and research, IFFGD works to improve the quality of life for individuals living with digestive health conditions and to advance understanding among patients, healthcare professionals, and policymakers.

Media Contact

Hayley N. McCorkle

Program Manager

International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD)

[email protected]

(414) 964-1799

SOURCE The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders