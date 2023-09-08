Gate of Heaven Cemetery To Unveil Magnificent Art and Host Open House September 16 & 17

News provided by

Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark

08 Sep, 2023, 14:11 ET

0 Percent Interest for 48 Months Makes Pre-Planning Easy

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the challenges of the past year, Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark is empowering families with knowledge and confidence to protect their loved ones' legacies.

To assist families in avoiding the stress of last-minute burial decisions, several open house events are scheduled throughout Essex, Union, Bergen, Hudson, and Middlesex counties.

Continue Reading
Attend the next Open House weekend Saturday, September 16, and Sunday, September 17, from 8:30 am-4:30 pm at Gate of Heaven Cemetery and Mausoleum in East Hanover, NJ. Experience the magnificent NEW Chapel Mausoleum of the Resurrection featuring marble crypts, glass cremation niches, a new, beautiful, two-story mosaic of the Resurrected Christ.
Attend the next Open House weekend Saturday, September 16, and Sunday, September 17, from 8:30 am-4:30 pm at Gate of Heaven Cemetery and Mausoleum in East Hanover, NJ. Experience the magnificent NEW Chapel Mausoleum of the Resurrection featuring marble crypts, glass cremation niches, a new, beautiful, two-story mosaic of the Resurrected Christ.
Restored Stations of the Cross: The 14 life-like statues of the Stations of the Cross were handcrafted from wood made in Tyrol, Austria, almost 200 years ago. The sculptures were saved from St. Peter’s Church (formerly Queen of Angels), built in Newark, NJ, around 1860, and restored to their original glory.
Restored Stations of the Cross: The 14 life-like statues of the Stations of the Cross were handcrafted from wood made in Tyrol, Austria, almost 200 years ago. The sculptures were saved from St. Peter’s Church (formerly Queen of Angels), built in Newark, NJ, around 1860, and restored to their original glory.
New Chapel Mosaic: A new, custom-made two-story mosaic of Jesus Christ bursting out of the tomb in brilliant, bright colors will be easily visible when families visit the new Chapel Mausoleum of the Resurrection at the Gate of Heaven in East Hanover, N.J. Families can speak and meet with our Memorial Planning Advisors during the open house on September 16 & 17 about pre-planning options, including 0 percent financing.
New Chapel Mosaic: A new, custom-made two-story mosaic of Jesus Christ bursting out of the tomb in brilliant, bright colors will be easily visible when families visit the new Chapel Mausoleum of the Resurrection at the Gate of Heaven in East Hanover, N.J. Families can speak and meet with our Memorial Planning Advisors during the open house on September 16 & 17 about pre-planning options, including 0 percent financing.

Join us for the Open House weekend on September 16 and 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery and Mausoleum in East Hanover, NJ. Attendees can benefit from the lowest grand opening prices and an exclusive 0% Interest for 48 Months offer during the event.

Discover the new Chapel Mausoleum of the Resurrection's expansion, boasting elegant marble crypts, cremation niches, and breathtaking sacred art pieces, including a unique two-story mosaic of Christ ascending from the tomb by Mellini Art and Glass Mosaics of Florence, Italy.

The mausoleum also features a life-size statue of Saint Padre Pio at the entrance, and 14 meticulously restored life-like statues of the stations of the cross inside the mausoleum from St. Peter's Church in Newark.

For insights on burial and cremation options, memorialization, and financial planning, visit our website: www.GateofHeavenCemetery.org, or engage with our dedicated Memorial Planning Advisors on-site.

For Catholics, the cremated remains of loved ones deserve a sacred resting space. Entrusting the cremains to a chapel mausoleum or cemetery offers a meaningful place for remembrance and prayer. Learn more about our offerings by attending any open house or visit www.CatholicJourney.org.

Seeking a green burial alternative? Explore eco-friendly memorial options at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ, and immerse in the beauty of its Natural Burial Section. Discover more at www.rcancem.org/catholic-green-burial.

About Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark: Committed to supporting families in their times of loss and beyond. Reach out to our Memorial Planning Advisors at [email protected] or explore www.CatholicJourney.org. También hablamos español: www.rcancem.org/en-espanol.

SOURCE Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark

Also from this source

Misas del Día de los Caídos y la Dedicación del Cardenal a la Nueva Capilla-Mausoleo en el Cementerio Gate of Heaven para Honrar a los Veteranos y Sus Familias

Memorial Day Masses and Cardinal Dedication of New Chapel Mausoleum at Gate of Heaven Cemetery to Honor Veterans and Their Families

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.