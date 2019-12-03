Gates Introduces Innovative Off-Road Belt to Better Meet Demands of Today's Powersports Vehicles

DENVER, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates (NYSE: GTES), a leading global provider of application-specific fluid power and power transmission solutions, introduces a new line of continuously variable transmission (CVT) belts specifically designed to withstand the increased heat, power and operating environments of today's off-road vehicles (ORVs).

Gates G-Force™ RedLine™ CVT belts are engineered from a patented, fiber-reinforced Ethylene Elastomer compound, providing maximum transverse stiffness and unmatched heat resistance which allows for increased durability, greater load-carrying capability and a higher effective operating temperature. Extensively lab and field-tested, ATV and UTV enthusiasts and racers alike can expect break-through performance as Gates G-Force RedLine belts deliver:

Excellent recovery from temperatures up to 338°F (170°C) without power loss;

Up to 300 percent increased belt life;

Up to 50 percent lower speed losses under heavy loads and torque.

"Today's high-performance ORVs demand innovative belt technology than can withstand use in the most extreme environments," says Christian Buhlmann, vice president of global product line management for Gates. "Through advanced materials science and process technology, we've created the next generation of CVT power transmission belts designed to deliver higher load capacity, higher peak torque capacity, less heat fatigue and greater durability."

In addition to the performance benefits, Ethylene Elastomers are more environmentally friendly to manufacture and will serve as the foundation for future belt developments at Gates across a number of categories.

Gates G-Force RedLine belts are now available from select powersports distributors across North America. To learn more, and to see the G-Force RedLine in action, please visit www.gates.com/redline.

About Gates

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Gates products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners, and virtually every form of transportation. Gates products are sold in 128 countries across four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Greater China; and East Asia and India. More about Gates can be found at www.gates.com.

