Gateway Foundation Appoints New Director of Development

"Gateway Foundation is expanding its fundraising arm to aid more people looking to lead a life of recovery," – Jeremy Klemanski, President and CEO, of The Gateway Foundation

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Foundation , one of the country's largest, longest-running substance use disorder and behavioral health treatment organizations, announces Ave Marie Costa as the new Director of Development of the Gateway Foundation. The 55-year-old Gateway Foundation assists over 10,000 individuals a year with effective substance use disorder and behavioral health treatments.

Ave Marie Costa

Gateway Foundation is confident that Costa's three decades of experience and commitment to philanthropy will significantly contribute to the organization's fundraising. All funds raised will support Gateway's mission of helping people build healthier lives by reducing substance use, other addictions, and improving mental health.

As part of its planned philanthropic expansion, the Gateway Charitable Foundation (the fundraising arm of Gateway Foundation) now seeks dedicated individuals for new appointments to its Board of Directors. Ideal candidates have a passion for substance use disorder and behavioral health disorder treatment, as well as a passion for charitable fundraising.

With a passion for fostering connections and building relationships, Ave has a remarkable track record of establishing and nurturing strong partnerships with individuals, corporations, and foundations. Before joining Gateway Foundation, Ave served for over 13 years at the Chicago Zoological Society/Brookfield Zoo, where she played a crucial role in fundraising efforts. Costa's wealth of knowledge will significantly further Gateway's mission of fundraising to provide high-quality services.

Ave holds a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations with a Minor in Psychology from Illinois State University. Driven by a passion for philanthropy and a commitment to making a meaningful difference, Ave is excited to leverage her extensive experience and skills to drive Gateway Charitable Foundation's mission forward and elevate the entire institution's impact throughout the community.

About Gateway Foundation: Gateway Foundation is a national provider of substance use disorder treatment and mental health disorders services with locations in Florida, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, Wyoming, Michigan, New Jersey, and California. For 55 years, Gateway Foundation's clinicians have helped more than a million patients recover through personalized treatment plans. www.gatewayfoundation.org

For Media Queries – Contact Vanessa Walilko, [email protected], Phone: (312) 702-1342, ext 5

