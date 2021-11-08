Gateway Foundation Named a 2021 Top Workplace by Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Addiction Treatment Center, Gateway Foundation, is named a 2021 Top Workplaces by Chicago Tribune.

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC.

The anonymous employee survey was taken by over 500 Gateway Foundation employees in Chicago, Aurora, Downers Grove, Gurnee, Skokie and Lake Villa, Illinois. This survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection.

Gateway Foundation scored high through the 'meaningfulness' factor -- where Chicagoland employees say their job makes them feel like they are part of something meaningful.

"Gateway Foundation employs a team of true healthcare heroes – from our client therapists to our business engagement staff. We are 1,400 strong and helping people through their addiction disease every day! We are eternally grateful for our employees' service and contributions in achieving this award," Dr. Thomas Britton, CEO and President, Gateway Foundation.

Gateway Foundation's Executive Management Team (EMT) also received a high score amongst its employees, noting that EMT have a strong understanding of what's happening, encourage different points of view and enable employees to work at their full potential.

Gateway Foundation continues to seek new Heroes to add to its team. To see a list of job openings, go to: https://careers.gatewayfoundation.org/

ABOUT GATEWAY FOUNDATION

Gateway Foundation is the country's largest nonprofit treatment provider for adults specializing in substance use disorder treatment with co-occurring mental health disorders. For over 50 years, Gateway's professional clinicians have helped over one million families recover from substance use disorders by developing personalized plans treating the underlying causes of their addiction.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit topworkplaces.com.

