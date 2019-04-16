Gateway Funnel Pros Announces Expanded Native Merchant Account Integrations for ClickFunnels

WINDHAM, Maine, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Funnel Pros, a ClickFunnels focused payment gateway provider, has expanded their native merchant account integration for Click Funnels to include hundreds of credit card processing integrations. Entrepreneurs who already have established merchant accounts from virtually any major US or Canadian provider can now utilize native payment gateway integration to seamlessly accept credit cards, and process upsells from within their existing Click Funnels pages.

According to Alex Roy, president of Gateway Funnel Pros, "More entrepreneurs use the Click Funnels platform for marketing their products now than at any point in history. The ability for these businesses to connect their existing merchant account – regardless of who their credit card processor is – is a huge benefit to e-commerce sites with stable, existing merchant accounts."

The addition of supported native providers into the native ClickFunnels sales system has been ongoing. "Expanded integrations include dozens of smaller banks and processors, in addition to solid, time tested, trusted, merchant account providers like Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase, and Elavon," Roy continued.

Click Funnels is an increasingly popular, highly rated, online marketing platform that allows business owners to create sales funnel web pages that interface with a fully integrated e-commerce shopping cart. Many of the features are dynamic, so complex marketing campaigns are often created, tested, and measured very quickly and easily. Specialized tools for A/B testing, conversion reporting, e-mail marketing, customer relations and e-commerce are all incorporated into the system for ease of use.

Since 2016, Gateway Funnel Pros and ClickFunnels have worked closely together to make existing merchant account integrations work seamlessly for all Click Funnels users. "This expansion of available processor integrations improves the ability of entrepreneurs to use high converting sales funnels without impacting their existing credit card processing relationships," according to Mr. Roy. "Although we are happy to assist businesses who need new merchant account ideas we find that, generally speaking, if a client has a credit card processing relationship in place that they are satisfied with - it is often in their best interest to simply integrate that existing account."

The focus of Gateway Funnels Pros is to support ClickFunnels users with payment gateway services- regardless of their industry. Entrepreneurs in industries labeled "high-risk" by merchant account providers are understandably more hesitant to disrupt their existing relationships in order to transition to a site building and sales funnel software suite. "High-risk" account integrations for businesses selling supplements, mastermind coaching, or high-cost items are Gateway Funnel Pros' primary niche.

Now that more bank and processing options are available, Gateway Funnel Pros has taken additional measures to make the integration easy and straightforward to set up – even offering new clients a "new account onboarding specialist" that will assist Click Funnels users through the entire process, at no additional cost, according to the company.

Like all previous ClickFunnels payment options, Gateway Funnel Pros new integration options allow businesses to facilitate one click up-sells and recurring billing programs.

For more information on Gateway Funnel Pros' expanded bank and merchant account native integrations for ClickFunnels you can visit their site at: https://gatewayfunnelpros.com. According to the company, Gateway Funnel Pros can often complete a payment gateway merchant account integration in as little as a few business hours.

About Gateway Funnel Pros:

Gateway Funnel Pros is the preferred ClickFunnels payment gateway reseller providing training, one-on-one support and integration expertise for e-commerce entrepreneurs.

