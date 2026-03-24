GATHER, CELEBRATE, SAVOR: GOYA CHEF SHARES EASY, FLAVORFUL RECIPES FOR THE EASTER SEASON

PLUS: LEARN HOW YOU CAN GIVE BACK THIS EASTER

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Easter is a holiday that brings people together and is about cultural traditions, family, and sharing celebratory meals that highlight the flavors of spring. For many families, this time of year also includes observing Lent, when people are looking for simple, flavorful meatless options during the weeks leading up to Easter.

To help inspire home cooks, Goya Corporate Executive Chef Fernando Desa shares easy, Easter-inspired recipes that use simple ingredients and seasonal flavors that anyone can make at home. Whether it's classic holiday dishes or new recipes, it's all about making the meal meaningful and easy for families to enjoy.

In this interview, Chef Fernado Desa will share recipes for the following dishes:

White Bean and Artichoke Dip

Bacalaítos – Fried Codfish Fritters

Spanish Lamb Chops with Aioli Sauce

Coquito Pie

As Goya celebrates a milestone anniversary this year, they are also proud to give back to people in need through Goya Gives. In honor of their 90th year, they will donate 1 million pounds of food nationwide on March 31st — the 90th day of the year — helping families and communities in need across the country.

For more information, please visit: https://www.goya.com/

MORE ABOUT CHEF DESA:

Fernando Desa is the corporate executive chef and product development manager for Goya Foods, America's largest Hispanic-owned food company. Through extensive research in Goya's test kitchens as well as off-site demonstrations, he incorporates these products into signature recipes available to the public and accessible on www.Goya.com. Capturing the traditional tastes and cooking methods that have been handed down through generations, Chef Desa works to retain flavors that epitomize Latin American cuisine while incorporating new techniques that can be easily duplicated by every-day chefs. His ability to unlock the potential of new products showcases the brand's commitment to authenticity and refined Latin American cuisine. He brings a wealth of experience and a firm connection to Latin American culture to his position. As Corporate Executive Chef for Goya Foods, Desa draws inspiration from his worldly culinary experiences and has appeared on various national and international television programs in the general and U.S. Hispanic market. He has judged various renowned cooking competitions throughout the World and also served as a part of the culinary committee for several culinary Universities in the United States.

Produced for: Goya Foods

MEDIA CONTACT: Natalie Maniscalco, [email protected]

SOURCE Goya Foods