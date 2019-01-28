Gaurav Kheterpal joins MTX Group as Chief Technology Officer to Drive Maverick.io Artificial Intelligence Initiative

HYDERABAD, India and JAIPUR, India, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MTX Group is super excited to celebrate the addition of Gaurav Kheterpal as their Chief Technology Officer (CTO) based out of their Jaipur Development Center, India.

Gaurav Kheterpal is one of the most recognized names in the Salesforce Community across the globe. He will work towards strengthening MTX's Salesforce-based offerings and will also drive the growth strategy for Maverick.io, MTX's flagship Artificial Intelligence platform initiative.

"MTX Group is making strategic investments across multiple Artificial Intelligence product initiatives as we look to disrupt the medical industry. Gaurav is joining us at an exciting time to champion our initiatives with the bleeding edge technologies," said Das Nobel, Chairman & Founder of MTX Group.

Gaurav spent the last 11 years at his previous company, a leader in Salesforce product development and implementation. He is a Salesforce MVP, a Certified Technical Instructor and a 7x Dreamforce speaker. Prior to becoming a Salesforce enthusiast, he worked on diverse tech stacks with various companies including Alcatel-Lucent, Conexant, and Genpact.

"I'm excited to join MTX Group because I've witnessed the disruption this company has been making in several segments including the Salesforce ecosystem, AI productization and crowdsourcing, for the last couple of years. With an exponentially increasing footprint and centers of excellence in USA & India, MTX Group offers me an unparalleled opportunity to work on cutting-edge technologies & leverage best of the breed innovation across multiple geographies," Gaurav Kheterpal mentions.

About MTX

MTX Group Inc a global implementation partner leading with a state of the art Maverick.io AI platform that brings speed to the table while providing exceptional services. The Maverick.io AI platform provides an array of product modules with out of the box features which enables businesses with powerful solutions with the ability to solve complex problems in a short period of time. MTX has a strong global presence in NYC, Boston, Washington DC, Dallas/Frisco, San Jose, Jaipur, and Hyderabad India.

SOURCE MTX Group

