Gavan James Receives Individual of the Year Award from the Corporate Housing Providers' Association

A 38 year contributor to the temporary housing industry, Gavan is the longest running board member of CHPA, volunteering thousands of hours over his 18 years of tenure. In addition, he was a founding board member, and has spoken at more than 15 annual conferences. He also served as president of CHPA.

"This award is truly shared with the many members of the organization that have supported me, and my company, over the years. My success would not be possible without the partnership exhibited by my fellow CHPA members", states Gavan James. Gavan also was also presented this award in 2002.

About Nomad: Our top clients report Nomad's service delivery is a step above any other global serviced accommodation brand. Nomad was named Corporate Housing Company of the Year - Americas by the Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) for both 2017 and 2016. FEM also named Nomad Corporate Housing Company of the Year for the EMEA region in 2017. Nomad is ranked #1 for both 2017 and 2016 in the Relocation Managers Survey, conducted by Trippel Research & Survey, LLC.

Employing a unique model of technology and personalized customer care that provides a bidding platform of more than 900 vetted partners worldwide, Nomad offers a single point of contact for clients. Nomad utilizes its vast array of partners to offer thousands of apartments and suite hotel rooms to clients in the locations they need, with the selection of choice they demand.

