GB Connections Completes Leadership Transition, Positioning the Business for Long-Term Stability and Customer Partnership

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GB Connections LLC today announced the completion of its leadership transition, marking a new chapter focused on long-term stability, disciplined growth and deeper customer partnership. With strengthened leadership across engineering, operations and commercial strategy, supported by expanded technical and customer-facing expertise, the company is positioned to anticipate customer needs and deliver reliable performance in a changing energy landscape.

Over the past year, GB Connections has thoughtfully evolved its leadership structure to ensure continuity while building the depth required to support customers more strategically. These changes build on the company's long-standing reputation for quality, service and technical expertise, reinforcing a leadership model that connects customer insight with execution across every part of the organization.

The transition includes expanded senior leadership roles across engineering, operations and business development, along with targeted investments in technical sales and sustaining engineering. Together, these capabilities strengthen how GB Connections listens to customers, responds to field realities and translates real-world insight into dependable products, service and delivery.

"Outstanding leadership starts with listening, so we understand our customers' challenges, anticipate what's next and then deliver solutions alongside them," said Robert L. Kovar, P.E., President and Chief Executive Officer of GB Connections. "That's how we create value for our customers and, in turn, for the energy industry we are all a part of."

"And when things don't go exactly as planned, our leadership team distinguishes itself in how we respond, with accountability, collaboration and an all-hands approach to making it right," Kovar added. "That commitment is what positions us for long-term success."

This leadership evolution builds on the foundation established under longtime President and Head of Engineering, Gene Mannella, P.E., who continues to support the business in an advisory capacity as Chairman and Executive Technology Officer. His continued involvement ensures the technical rigor, quality standards and customer relationships that have defined GB Connections for decades remain embedded as the company moves forward.

For more than 45 years, GB Connections has built its reputation on precision engineering, consistent quality and dependable service. Looking ahead, the company's leadership team remains focused on helping operators, distributors and mills operate efficiently, confidently and safely by translating field experience into disciplined execution customers can rely on.

About GB Connections

GB Connections is a leading manufacturer of high-performance connection technologies for the energy industry. https://gbconnections.com

Contact

Chad Gorball [email protected] (713) 465-3585

SOURCE GB Connections LLC