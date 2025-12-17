GB Connections Strengthens Technical Support and Customer Service Capabilities With Two Key Appointments

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GB Connections LLC announced today the promotion of Justin Knappe to Director of Technical Sales and the appointment of Tyler Binnion as Sustaining Engineer, reinforcing the company's long-standing commitment to quality, service and technical expertise. These additions expand GB Connections' ability to support operators, distributors and mills with deeper insight, stronger technical guidance and more responsive field and product support.

These appointments represent another step in GB Connections' continued evolution, strengthening the technical bench behind its connection technologies while ensuring customers receive practical, experience-driven support at every stage of engagement.

Justin Knappe, now Director of Technical Sales, brings more than 20 years of OCTG experience and an engineering background that uniquely positions him to bridge customer needs with product performance. In this new role he will partner closely with operators and distributors to help solve technical challenges, translate field conditions into actionable insights and share best practices that improve efficiency and reduce operational risk.

"Justin's combination of engineering experience and commercial insight allows him to bring ideas to every customer conversation," said Chad Gorball, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing at GB Connections. "He understands the realities of the field and uses that knowledge to help customers anticipate challenges, improve performance and achieve better outcomes."

GB Connections also welcomes Tyler Binnion as Sustaining Engineer. With hands-on experience sustaining and troubleshooting well-control equipment in demanding environments, he enhances GB Connections' capacity to maintain product reliability, strengthen documentation and support continuous improvement. His background supporting technical sales teams and leading root cause analysis efforts equips him to play a key role in ensuring products perform consistently in the field.

"Adding Tyler to our engineering team strengthens the foundation behind every product we put into the field," said Cody DeHart, Vice President of Engineering at GB Connections. "His experience sustaining complex equipment and solving problems under real-world operating conditions gives him a practical understanding of what our customers face every day. That perspective is invaluable as we continue to uphold the reliability and performance our products are known for."

Together, these roles deepen the connection between GB Connections' engineering, sales and quality teams, ensuring customer feedback flows quickly into product enhancements, service improvements and future innovation. Both appointments reflect the vision of Robert L. Kovar, P.E., President and CEO and build on the strong foundation of service and technical excellence established under the leadership of Gene Mannella, P.E., who continues to support the company in his role as Chairman and Executive Technology Officer.

For more than 45 years, GB Connections has built its reputation on precision engineering, consistent quality and responsive customer partnership. These updates reinforce that legacy while expanding the technical and service capabilities that help customers operate safely, efficiently and confidently in a rapidly changing energy landscape.

About GB Connections

GB Connections is a leading manufacturer of high-performance connection technologies for the energy industry.

Chad Gorball

