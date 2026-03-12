GBA at 10: unity, growth and boundless possibilities

News provided by

South

Mar 12, 2026, 05:51 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- News report from South: The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) was included in the draft outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development, as well as in China's Government Work Report.

The development of the GBA has been featured in China's Five-Year Plan for three consecutive periods and written into the Government Work Report for ten consecutive years.

Continue Reading

In 2016, China's 13th Five-Year Plan initiated the goal of "promoting the construction of the GBA and major cross-provincial cooperation platforms."

Statistics show that the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area's economy has expanded by 60% between 2016 and 2025.

In just one decade, the GBA—occupying less than 0.6% of China's land—has grown into an economic powerhouse, contributing one-ninth of the nation's GDP.

From landmark infrastructure and policy breakthroughs to cross-border collaboration and people-to-people bonds, this is the story of a vision realized and a future unfolding. Click on this video to recap these memorable 10 years.

SOURCE South

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Bývalý slovinský prezident: sebavedomá Čína ponúka partnerstvá, ktoré svet potrebuje v nestálych časoch

GUANGZHOU, Čína, 12. marca 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Správa zo South. Pracovná správa vlády stanovila cieľ rastu Číny na rok 2026 na 4,5 až 5 % – ide o...

D'après l'ancien président slovène, une Chine sûre d'elle offre des partenariats dont le monde a besoin en période d'instabilité

Communiqué de South : Le rapport de travail du gouvernement a fixé l'objectif de croissance de la Chine entre 4,5 et 5 % pour 2026, qui est la...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

News Releases in Similar Topics