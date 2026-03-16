GBK Brand Bar Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Exclusive Luxury Lounge Ahead of Hollywood's Biggest Night

Oscar nominees, presenters, and other A-list talent gathered at The Maybourne Beverly Hills to experience some of the hottest brands of the season.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood's awards season energy was in full swing as Oscar nominees, presenters, past winners, and other A-list talent gathered to celebrate at GBK Brand Bar's 20th Anniversary Awards Luxury Lounge, hosted at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. Multiple 2026 Oscar winners came through such as Maciek Szczerbowski, Chris Lavis, and Sam A. Davis, along with individual nominees including Best Supporting Actress Nominee Wunmi Mosaku & Best Supporting Actor Nominee Delroy Lindo from Sinners. Also from Sinners, Omar Benson Miller & Andrene Ward-Hammond were in attendance. Best Song Nominee Nicolas Pike enjoyed the lounge along with fellow nominees, Nicole Nelson, Jonah Lees, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu, James Dean, Geeta Gandbhir, Lee Knight, John Kelly, and Andrew Freeman. Stars from nominated films such as Aidan Delbis from Bugonia and Callie Schuttera from Weapons mingled with stars such as Mira Sorvino, John Carroll Lynch, Cheri Oteri, Lela Rochon, Tiffany Haddish, David Alan Grier, Adina Porter, Monet X Change, Lynn Whitfield, Heated Rivalry star Nadine Bhabha, stars of the hit series The Pit Brandon Mendez Homer, Alexandra Metz, Lucas Iverson, and many, many more.

Best Supporting Actor DelRoy Lindo (Sinners) with InBody at the GBK Brand Bar Awards Lounge. Photo credit: Nick Bellarosa

Among the most talked-about activations was InBody, the global leader in advanced body composition technology, which gave celebrity guests a deeper look at their health and fitness through precise, professional-grade body analysis. Another standout was Nuropod by Parasym, the most studied wearable neuromodulation system designed to help calm the nervous system while enhancing both physical and cognitive performance. Guests were equally intrigued by Paul Peters Collective, where bestselling author and purpose-driven coach Paul Peters introduced attendees to his books and speaking programs focused on personal transformation and leadership.

Personal development and self-awareness also played a prominent role at the lounge thanks to Anagha Deshmukh, who offered guests an exclusive handwriting analysis revealing more than 100 personality traits, decision-making patterns, hidden strengths, and professional blind spots. Complementing this focus on personal presence and refinement was the LLUXXALL School of Communication and Professional Etiquette, where founder Alla Kesser Gross gifted her signature etiquette and communication training along with her books Graceful Femininity Playbook and Art de la Table: The Hosting Playbook, helping guests elevate both their professional and social confidence.

The lounge also featured a diverse array of innovative partners across multiple industries. Wellness and health-forward brands included Better U, a next-generation telehealth platform integrating holistic psychiatry, ketamine therapy, peptides, psychotherapy, and functional medicine; and iBreo, a wellness technology company offering award-winning portable massagers designed for relaxation and stress relief. In the technology space, DMOOSTER showcased its trend-forward audio gadgets and globally recognized design collaborations, while Even Realities introduced guests to its sleek digital eyewear blending AI-powered functionality with everyday wearability.

Lifestyle and culinary brands added to the indulgent experience. Guests enjoyed delicious bites from Ike's Love & Sandwiches and sampled sweet treats from Fillings NYC, which reimagines the American pie through its signature palm-sized "Pie Minis." Beverage offerings included exceptional wines from Shafer Vineyards of Napa Valley's Stags Leap District, while Seasoned Straws added a playful twist to cocktails and mocktails with their flavorful drink-enhancing straws. Guests also discovered Fellow Products, whose Stagg EKG pour-over kettle elevates everyday coffee rituals with precise temperature control and expert-level features for the ultimate cup of coffee.

Fashion, accessories, and design were also well represented throughout the suite. Shady Lady showcased hats designed specifically for women, offering superior fit and luxurious comfort, while Glory Jewelry gifted limited-edition butterfly-inspired pieces. Guests also discovered eco-conscious luxury candles from Milena Los Angeles and cutting-edge lip wellness products from Vybe-it. Creative expression extended beyond fashion as Chroma Elite Paint presented its philosophy of "Transformation Through Color."

Action Takers Publishing, a woman-owned company, offered celebrities the opportunity to have their personal stories professionally ghostwritten and published, while Mercedesmusic.com introduced Mercedes Ganon's memoir How to Survive a Knockout, chronicling her journey through boxing, music, and personal transformation. Travel partners such as Sailrock South Caicos offered guests a taste of barefoot luxury with stays at its award-winning private peninsula resort.

DJ ROSÉ brought live high-energy sound blending sophisticated lounge grooves with celebratory anthems.

Philanthropy remained central to the GBK Brand Bar experience. The lounge proudly supported impactful organizations including The Innocence Center, a nonprofit law firm dedicated to freeing wrongfully convicted individuals; Goodwill India, which provides clothing, meals, employment opportunities for women, and community support for underserved populations; and Critical Breakdown, which highlighted its mission to incubate and accelerate emerging artists and creators. Gavin Keilly, CEO of GBK Brand Bar, has helped raise and secure over $10 million for more than 50 charities since 2002.

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SOURCE GBK Brand Bar