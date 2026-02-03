GBK Brand Bar Hosted the Biggest Stars in Music at Their Annual Pre-Grammy Awards Luxury Lounge

In Addition to many Past Winners, and over 25 Nominees, Last Night's Winners: Durand Bernarr, Carla Patullo, and Darius Dixson attended the Lounge.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The brightest stars in music gathered to celebrate the 2026 Grammy Awards at GBK Brand Bar's exclusive, invite-only Annual Pre-Grammy Luxury Lounge, held at the newly renovated W Hotel in the heart of Hollywood the day before the Awards ceremony. This year's Grammy nominees, honorees, past winners, along with additional musicians and celebrities, came together to celebrate Grammy weekend while discovering some of this year's hottest gifts, finds from CES and luxury trips.

Grammy Winner Durand Bernarr with PartyKeys by PopuMusic at GBK Brand Bar’s Annual Pre-Grammy Luxury Lounge. Photo by Jaclyn Gentilesco.

This year's lounge hosted multiple Grammy winners including Carla Patullo (Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album), Durand Bernarr (Best Progressive R&B Album), and Darius Dixson (Best R&B Song). Additional nominees included Darrel Walls, David "DLO" Outting, members of the nominated band Amyl & the Sniffers, Charu Suri, DJ Wally Wow, Jorja Douglas, Renee Downer, and Stella Quaresma from the nominated band Flo, Flor Bromley, Lecrae, Mortimer, Robert Glasper, Samantha Fish, Septimius the Great, Terri Lyne Carrington, and Zain Effendi. The Lounge also hosted Grammy honoree Pat Houston, and past Grammy winners and nominees such as Ambre, Angelique Kidjo, Jimmie Allen, and Susan Carole. Other top musicians that stopped by included Angelique Kidjo, Jimmie Allen, Taylor Holder, pop icon Tiffany, The Arti$t, StaJe, Morpheme Shakur, Christopher Reid (Kid n' Play), Grippa, Marcy & Abbey, Luca & Claudette, Haven Madison, and Star Amerasu. Additional invited guests included Kyle Massey, Josh Goldy (Love Island), Jesse Lally (The Valley), Narumi Inatsugu, DC the Don, and many more.

Nominees and guests who attended this year's GBK Grammy Luxury Lounge were treated to some of the hottest gifts of the season, including GE Lighting, a Savant Company's LED+ Speaker & Color Bulb designed for indoor or outdoor use and delivering rich Bluetooth audio, preset color modes, and plug-and-play simplicity alongside the GE Cync Dynamic Effects Smart Bulb featuring vivid motion effects, tunable whites, and multicolor light shows. Guests also received offerings from Paul Peters Collective, bestselling author and Purpose-Driven Coach, who gifted his books along with public speaking services such as keynotes and workshops; PartyKeys by PopuMusic, creators of smart musical instruments that help complete beginners play real music fast without lessons or sheet music using light guidance and simple coordination so people can play songs solo or together in minutes; and SPOOGE, the skincare-first, mineral-based, dermatologist-developed SPF designed for all-day wear, featuring Dew Me, Cheeky, and Ghosted, curated exclusively for GBK's Grammy event. The vibe was kept high throughout the day with music spun by DJ Beckie Joon and DJ Dazzler.

Some of the other amazing items received at the lounge included gift certificates for the W Hotel Hollywood, Ike's Love and Sandwiches, Hansen's Cakes, and a villa stay at luxurious Sailrock South Caicos. TemPolor Generative AI Guitar presented their Melo-D which is the world's first generative-AI smart guitar, combining real guitar playability with AI generation, rhythm-game interaction, and multi-instrument sampling. Wine was presented by award-winning Lorenzi Estate wines and there were Krack'd Chocolate snacks that were there to pair perfectly. To give a healthy option, protein drinks were available by TUK TUK GO Juicy Protein. Guests also brought home this yummy protein to get their year off to a healthy start. Guests were also excited to receive the latest electronics such as wireless over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation and hi-res audio by Edifier and professionally designed massagers by ibreo. Additional fun items included the 5-star reviewed Lola Blankets, Pretties silk and cotton hand-dyed hair ties, and Quilted Koala handbags and accessories. Action Takers Publishing provided ghostwriting services for personal biographies and .Prompt gave away tickets to Secret Knock to create their own AI identity and connect with an elite entrepreneurial community.

As part of his ongoing commitment to giving back, GBK Brand Bar CEO Gavin Keilly partnered this year with Critical Breakdown, an artist-centered collective dedicated to helping emerging artists build sustainable creative careers rooted in community, wellness, and long-term impact. Through the various charities supported at GBK Brand Bar Lounges over the years, Gavin has helped raise and secure over $10 million for more than 50 charities since 2002.

About GBK

Today's leading brands align with GBK's celebrity events to place their products directly into the hands of some of the most recognizable names in the entertainment industry. GBK has taken part in high-profile events and pre-parties surrounding the Academy Awards, Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, MTV Movie Awards, Teen Choice Awards, BET Awards, Sundance Film Festival, New York Food & Wine Festival, Miami Beach Art Basel, Cannes Film Festival, Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, Backstage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, as well as celebrity golf tournaments, numerous charity events, and galas. For more information, visit gbkbrandbar.com.

Media Inquiries & Interview Requests: Please contact Tad Hamilton of Mosaic Public Relations at [email protected].

SOURCE GBK Brand Bar