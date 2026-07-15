GBK Brand Bar Celebrates ESPY Week with Annual Pre-ESPY Luxury Lounge & FIFA World Cup Semifinal Viewing Party in New York City

Elite Athletes, ESPY Nominees, Celebrity Guests and Premium Lifestyle Brands Come Together for an Exclusive Celebration Ahead of Sports' Biggest Night

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuesday, July 14th was a day of celebration, luxury gifting, and world-class sports as GBK Brand Bar hosted its annual Pre-ESPY Luxury Lounge & FIFA World Cup Semifinal Viewing Party at the spectacular 6 Columbus Hotel Penthouse in the heart of Manhattan. The invitation-only event welcomed many of the sports world's biggest names, including ESPY nominees, past winners, Olympic and Paralympic medalists, professional athletes, broadcasters, influencers, and celebrity guests for an afternoon of premium gifting, networking, entertainment, and a live viewing of the FIFA World Cup Semifinal before one of the biggest nights in sports.

ESPY Awards Nominee Tegan Kevan, with Nuropod, attends the GBK Brand Bar Pre ESPY Luxury Lounge and World Cup Viewing Party in NYC. Photo by Jaclyn Gentilesco.

Guests were introduced to an impressive collection of luxury lifestyle, wellness, technology, travel, fashion, food and publishing brands. Featured partners included InBody, showcasing its industry-leading medical-grade body composition technology; Nuropod by Parasym, introducing its innovative wearable neuromodulation device designed to improve nervous system health and performance; Your Book Is Your Hook, offering celebrities the opportunity to transform their personal stories into bestselling books; Dulsa Botanical Complex, the award-winning sugar-free wellness formula supporting gut health and metabolism; and Wontech USA, the global aesthetics leader behind the revolutionary Oligio X skin tightening technology, gifting premium K-beauty products and exclusive treatment experiences.

This year's event welcomed an outstanding lineup of sports stars including 2026 ESPY nominees Jake Adicoff, Mikaela Shiffrin, Megan Keller, Susannah Scaroni, Laila Edwards, Reece Atwood, Kyndal Stowers, and Teagan Kavan, along with Olympic and Paralympic medalists Alex Shibutani, Melissa Ruiz, Maia Shibutani, Ali Truwit, Anna Johannes, Ryan Neiswender, Michael Prout Jr., McKenzie Coan, Femita Ayanbeku, and more. Additional guests included Cam Heyward, Miles McBride, Tyrone Tracy, Jr., Armand Membou, Michelle Smallmon, Katie Feeney, Epiphanny Prince, Cam Little, Josh Wallace, Caroline Hendershot, Fabolous the Rapper, RHOBH star Sutton Stracke, Bravo's Next Gen NYC stars Georgina McCann & Shai Fruchter and other athletes, media personalities, creators, and surprise celebrity guests.

The athletes and invited guests also enjoyed gifts and experiences from an exceptional group of partners including Action Takers Publishing, Antigua Apparel, Tru Niagen Hydration, Baby's Buns & Buckets, Legendary Foods, Hormbles Chormbles, Johnny Seriuss Events, LALO Tequila, Roots of Fight, Sailrock South Caicos, Solid Wiggles, and Speech Fox, along with premium food, cocktails, music, and luxury hospitality throughout the afternoon as they watched the FIFA World Cup Semifinal with fellow athletes and industry insiders. Talent and press were secured by Mosaic PR.

In keeping with GBK's longstanding commitment to philanthropy, Swim Up Hill Foundation & Soweto Swim School was on hand to raise awareness for its mission of expanding access to swimming education throughout South African townships by building new community swim facilities and teaching water safety to thousands of children. Philanthropy has always been an important part of GBK Brand Bar founder Gavin Keilly's vision, with the company's celebrity lounges helping raise millions of dollars and generate awareness for numerous charitable organizations over the years.

GBK Brand Bar is a premier luxury lifestyle gifting and experiential marketing company specializing in celebrity gifting lounges, special events, entertainment marketing integration, strategic partnerships, and brand activations. Founded by Gavin Keilly, GBK has spent more than two decades connecting world-class brands with celebrities, athletes, influencers, and media through unforgettable experiences surrounding the entertainment and sports industry's biggest events.

Any media inquiries and/or interview requests, please contact Tad Hamilton of Mosaic PR at [email protected].

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SOURCE GBK Brand Bar