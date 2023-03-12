GBK BRAND BAR HOSTED THE MOST ANTICIPATED PRE-OSCARS EVENT OF THE SEASON WITH THEIR 15th ANNUAL LUXURY LOUNGE!

Over $70k in gifts & luxury vacations went to this year's Oscar nominees, past Oscar winners, and other top talent.

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the rain on Friday, March 10 & Saturday, March 11 the parade of Oscar nominees, presenters, past winners, and other top talent came out to celebrate the 2023 Oscars at GBK Brand Bar's annual Pre-Oscars Celebrity Luxury Lounge at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood. This year's impressive list of celebrity guests included Oscar winner Viola Davis, Kevin Pollack, Adina Porter, Shea Whigham, Stephen Root, Anna Sophia Robb, Harry Shum, Jr., Nika King, Matthew Von Der Ahe, Emily Swallow, Meta World Peace, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Tom Hollander, Violet & Madeleine McGraw, Jesse Metcalf, Drag Race stars Bob the Drag Queen & Monet Exchange, Keith David, Hailie Sahar, Tony winner Anika Noni Rose, current Oscar nominees SON LUX, Anne Alvergue, Sara Dosa, Ruben Ostlund, Christian Minkler, and many, many more Oscar nominees, who preferred not to be mentioned.

Oscar winner Viola Davis receives a Netvue Bird Feeder cam at the GBK Brand Bar Pre Oscar's Lounge. Photo Credit: Will Roberts

The guests were excited to receive gifts such as elevated entertainment and gaming lighting by GE Lighting, a Savant company, MY AVANA hair strand analysis kit, Netvue bird feeder cam, custom Higher Calling Bracelets, El Cristiano delicious & additive-free tequila and handcrafted gifts by The Artisan Group. Some of the other amazing gifts offered to the celebrities in attendance included food & bev items by Albanese World's Best Gummies, CORE® Foods, California Caviar Company, Don't Be Salty, Ike's Love & Sandwiches, Hibachi House LA, Lorenzi Estate Vineyards & Winery, Debate Wine, AXR Napa Valley, SOULTOX and Cardinal de Four Amagnac, 21 Rebellion. Amazing apparel, accessories & jewelry such as BADAZZ GLAZZ sunglasses By Joe Pesci, The Almighty Pineapple gold & agate pendants, Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry, and Rear Ended "Frame the Booty". Homegood & personal care gifts were a hit and included Schwank Grills, Remington® personal care items, RENPHO USA massage and care items, POWER XL air fryer, Emeril Lagasse's cookware set and Kahuna massage chair. Other highlights included Jeff Nishinaka Paper Sculptures, Kalmado aromasound therapy candles, Krame Bodywork sessions, V1CE personalized smart business cards and ADM Entertainment DJ/MC services. World-class international vacations by Lush Africa Safaris, Rosewood Baha Mar and Sailrock Resort stole the show!

Philanthropy is important to GBK Brand Bar and each event they partner with a variety of charities to help raise awareness, create celebrity partnerships, and give back to the community. This year was no exception with the inclusion of Childhelp, Educating Young Minds, and Rastegar Family Foundation on-site. GBK was also able to raise over $60,000 for these causes.

