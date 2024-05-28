GC Cell participates 2024 BIO International Convention, Unveiling its future Blueprint 2.0, as the First Korean Business Forum Sponsor

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Cell, a leader in the cell and gene therapy (CGT) sector within the biopharmaceutical industry, proudly announces its role as the first Korean Business Forum sponsor at the upcoming 2024 BIO International Convention. Set to take place in San Diego from June 3-6, this year's convention is themed "Making the Impossible Possible" and anticipates participation from over 1,500 companies and 20,000 attendees worldwide.

At BIO 2024, GC Cell is set to drive growth through strategic partnerships, venturing into global markets with its lead cell therapy product Immuncell-LC, and advancing the clinical validation of its innovative CAR-NK platforms, targeting HER2 and CD5. Furthermore, GC Cell is dedicated to broadening its international business network, reinforcing its commitment to global healthcare solutions.

Significantly, GC Cell will mark its pioneering presence as the first Korean company to host a partnering booth in the Business Forum Zone at the BIO International Convention, showcasing its leadership and innovative spirit in the industry.

GC Cell's booth at Business Forum #D374 is equipped with two private meeting spaces designed to provide a secure atmosphere for in-depth discussions, facilitating active partnership dialogues.

Key Event:

GC Cell's A Visionary Outlook Presentation:

Date: June 4, 2024

June 4, 2024

Time: 2:45 PM

2:45 PM

Location: Theater 2, Hall A

At the presentation, GC Cell will unveil "A Visionary Outlook: GC Cell's Strategic Roadmap for 2024 and Beyond (Blueprint 2.0)," This presentation will outline the company's long-term vision and highlight innovative advancements in the integrated value chain of cell and gene therapy sector.

For more information about GC Cell's 2024 BIO International Convention participation, please visit [www.gccell.com] or contact [[email protected]].

Visit GC Cell's booth to learn more: Business Forum #D374

About Immuncell-LC

Immuncell-LC is the only commercially available adoptive cell therapy treatment for early-stage Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC). It is primarily composed of autologous, cultured blood-derived T lymphocytes with proven efficacy through a large-scale Phase 3 clinical trial, which reduced the risk of recurrence by 37% and decreased the mortality rate by 79% compared to the control group. To date, Immuncell-LC has been administered in outpatient setting to over 10,000 patients in South Korea without serious adverse events.

About GC Cell

With a core focus on cell therapy, GC Cell offers complete bio healthcare solutions from diagnosis to treatment. The brand's comprehensive value chain spans R&D, production, commercialization, and distribution. More info: https://gccell.com/

SOURCE GC Cell