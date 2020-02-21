GCA Announces Appointment of Leslie Daigle and Michael Tanji to Executive Team

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cyber Alliance (GCA), an international nonprofit dedicated to eradicating cyber risk, announced today the appointment of two new executives to the team: Leslie Daigle, joining as Global Technical Officer; and Michael Tanji, joining as Global Marketing Officer and Chief of Staff.

As Global Technical Officer, Leslie will leverage her extensive experience in cybersecurity in both the corporate and nonprofit spheres to further GCA's development and deployment of global solutions that contribute to eradicating cyber risk.

Leslie is a seasoned professional who has led corporate technology teams, cross-industry institutions, and industry volunteer efforts to achieve results with global impact. Prior to joining GCA, she served as Chief Internet Technology Officer at the Internet Society, where among other duties, she led a team whose successes included the World IPv6 Day and World IPv6 Launch, which changed the course of IPv6 deployment globally. For five years she served as the Chair of the Internet Architecture Board.

"Without addressing the cyber risks that threaten the Internet from all sides, it can't continue to be a driver of positive innovations and an integral part of the daily and business lives of much of the world's population," said Leslie Daigle. "GCA's commitment to global action, through partnerships and tool development, demonstrates the much-needed leadership to address the issue. I'm incredibly excited to join the team."

In his role as Global Marketing Officer, Michael will manage strategic and operational efforts across all GCA solutions and geographies to drive their deployment and distribution and expand the GCA global footprint to make a greater impact. His proven record of success will help bring GCA solutions to new users and further a healthy Internet ecosystem. As Chief of Staff, Michael will serve as a pivotal resource, fostering strong relationships and enabling strategic planning to achieve success.

Michael began his career in the U.S. Army, served at the Defense Intelligence Agency for seven years, and has had CEO and CISO roles with several startups, including as co-founder of Carbon Black. He is a sought-after cybersecurity expert, published author, and frequent interview subject on security and intelligence issues.

"I've been involved in various aspects of security for more than 20 years, and if I've learned one lesson it is to focus on efforts that scale. The opportunity to work with such skilled and seasoned practitioners, and to have an impact on a global scale, is a distinct privilege," said Michael Tanji.

Scott Charney, Chair of the GCA Board, said "Leslie's and Michael's energy and experience will enable GCA to accelerate its objective of eradicating cyber risk and improving our connected experiences. They are great additions to a very strong team."

"Leslie Daigle and Michael Tanji are respected leaders in the cybersecurity field and are a great fit for the GCA team," said Philip Reitinger, President and CEO of GCA. "Their considerable ability to deliver strategic and operational success is essential as GCA continues to expand its efforts. We look forward to the new challenges we will tackle with their support."

