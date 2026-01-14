Global Cyber Alliance Appoints Prof. H Sama Nwana as Chair of the Board, Reinforcing Its Mission to Secure the Internet for All

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cyber Alliance (GCA), the international nonprofit dedicated to mobilizing collective action against the Internet's most systemic risks, today announced the appointment of H Sama Nwana as Chair of its Board of Directors. At a time when cyber threats increasingly undermine economic stability, democratic institutions, and consumer trust worldwide, GCA plays a unique role in strengthening the foundational security of the Internet itself, developing practical, scalable programs that protect citizens, businesses, and governments across borders.

Professor H Sama Nwana

"Cybersecurity today is not just a technical issue—it is a matter of public trust, economic resilience, and social stability," said Prof. H Sama Nwana, Chair of the Board at GCA. "GCA's work focuses on the parts of the Internet that everyone depends on but few understand, helping prevent systemic failures before they occur. I am honored to step into this role at a moment when securing the Internet has never been more essential to protecting people, institutions, and opportunity worldwide."

Prof. Nwana succeeds William Pelgrin, who will continue to serve on the Board.

"For the past decade, GCA has demonstrated that real progress in cybersecurity comes from collaboration, not competition," said William Pelgrin, outgoing Chair of the Board. "The organization has helped reduce risk at Internet scale by focusing on prevention, shared responsibility, and practical solutions. As threats continue to grow in complexity and reach, H Sama Nwana's global perspective and policy expertise make him exceptionally well suited to guide GCA's next chapter."

GCA's programs address critical vulnerabilities across the global digital ecosystem, from securing small and medium-sized businesses to strengthening protections for vulnerable populations and emerging economies and helping reduce cyber risk before it escalates into widespread harm.

"GCA operates at the intersection of technology, policy, and public good," said Brian Cute, Interim CEO of the Global Cyber Alliance. "Prof. Nwana understands that cybersecurity is foundational to commerce, communications, and civic life. His leadership will help ensure that GCA continues to deliver practical, globally relevant solutions that protect people and organizations regardless of geography or resources."

Prof. Nwana brings more than 20 years of leadership and advisory experience across telecommunications, media, and technology, with deep expertise in digital policy, regulation, and market development. He is Managing Partner at Cenerva, a London-based consultancy advising governments, regulators, development institutions, and multinational companies on advancing inclusive digital economies.

Previously, he served as Group Director at Ofcom, Founding CEO of the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance, and Managing Director at Arqiva and Quadriga Worldwide. In parallel with his advisory work, Prof. Nwana is a Full Visiting Professor at the University of Strathclyde, an experienced trainer across multiple African countries, and the author of several influential books on the digital economy in developing markets.

His appointment underscores GCA's continued commitment to strengthening the security of the Internet as a global public good, ensuring it remains safe, resilient, and accessible for citizens, consumers, and organizations worldwide.

You can read his full biography at https://globalcyberallaince.org/team/prof-h-sama-nwana

The Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) is an international nonprofit organization that mobilizes collective action to tackle the Internet's greatest challenges and build a safer digital world for everyone. GCA is a 501(c)(3) in the U.S. and a nonprofit in the U.K. and Belgium.

