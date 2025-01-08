GCA Welcomes William Pelgrin as New Board Chair and New Board Members Ian Dyson and Debora Plunkett

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) announces a new Chair of the Board of Directors, William Pelgrin. Mr. Pelgrin co-founded GCA and served as its first Board Chair until December 2016 and then as a Strategic Advisor. He now returns as GCA's Board Chair. In addition, the Board of Directors adds Debora Plunkett, Principal of Plunkett Associates LLC, and Ian Dyson, former Commissioner of the City of London Police (retired), as new members.

Global Cyber Alliance Board Members

"I am honored to step back into the role of Chair of the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA). At a time when cybersecurity challenges are more pressing than ever, GCA's mission to unite communities, governments, and organizations to drive innovation and deliver practical solutions are both vital and inspiring. Phil Reitinger's exceptional leadership, vision, and dedication have established GCA as a global leader in cybersecurity. I look forward to working alongside Phil, the extraordinary team, and GCA board members to create a safer digital world. I also want to recognize Heli Tiirmaa-Klaar for her outstanding work as Chair. Together, we can make the Internet a safer and more secure place for everyone," said William Pelgrin.

Outgoing Board Chair Heli Tiirmaa-Klaar said, "I am very proud to see the Global Cyber Alliance grow into a globally recognised organisation, expanding its reach and mission, championing new groundbreaking initiatives such as the Common Good Cyber program, and driving impact and innovation to create a safer and more secure cyberspace. I am confident that in its next phase of development, GCA will continue to pursue its vision and work tirelessly to achieve its ambitious goals. I am glad to hand over the role of Chair of the Board of Directors to William Pelgrin, who has an impressive track record leading nonprofit organisations and many years of experience in the field of cybersecurity." Ms. Tiirmaa-Klaar will remain on the GCA Board.

"Welcoming new board members is not just about adding seats to the table; it's about bringing fresh perspectives, new energy, and a shared commitment to our mission. We have been honored to have Heli Tiirmaa-Klaar as Chair, bringing strong European ties, and we are pleased to have Will Pelgrin, co-founder of this organization that he knows so well, back on the front line. Bringing on board Ian Dyson, with his extensive history of combating cybercrime, and Debora Plunkett, with her deep national security expertise, will help us grow stronger and move even faster toward a more secure Internet for everyone. I'd also like to thank Shawn Henry, Boon Hui Khoo, and Rob Wainwright for their service - they rotated off the board this year," added Philip Reitinger, GCA President and CEO.

"It is my great pleasure to join the Board of Global Cyber Alliance. Since its inception almost ten years ago, GCA has been a force in advancing the security of the Internet globally. Building coalitions, developing capabilities, and advancing causes all in pursuit of a safer Internet is lifework. I'm honored to have the opportunity to contribute to GCA," said Debora Plunkett.

"I am honored and excited to be joining the Board of GCA. I was involved with GCA when I worked as the Commissioner of the City of London Police and I saw the fantastic and truly game-changing work it was doing. I particularly liked the partnership between the private sector, public sector, and law enforcement that enabled activity to have maximum impact. I look forward to making my contribution to the organization into the future," said Ian Dyson.

Media Contact:

Ronjini Joshua

949-295-9779

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Cyber Alliance