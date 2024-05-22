GCCL Leverages ddPCR to Enhance Gene/cell Therapy Clinical Trial Services

Introduced the first ddPCR device in Korea to provide high-quality clinical trial sample analysis services by increasing test accuracy

Differentiate global lab services for cell and gene therapy clinical trials with cutting-edge technology

YONGIN, South Korea, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GCCL, a Korean clinical trial sample analysis company, has introduced Droplet Digital PCR devices (ddPCR) for the first time in the domestic clinical trial sample analysis industry, enhancing its capabilities in analyzing samples for cell and gene therapy clinical trials.

Currently, real-time PCR analysis is widespread in the field of clinical trial sample analysis for cell and gene therapy. However, the existing analysis methods have limitations such as relying on calibration reference standard samples for relative quantification, low analysis efficiency due to manual labor, and the necessity of separate analyses.

GCCL solves the existing problems by implementing automated ddPCR-based analysis. The newly introduced ddPCR device from Bio-Rad's QX ONE Droplet Digital PCR, utilizes a different operating principle than conventional real-time PCR, enabling absolute quantitative analysis without the need for calibration standards. Moreover, stable PCR reactions allow detection in low-concentration samples and the automated devices have a very low rate of human error that could occur with manual labor.

Notably, GCCL is a leader in its field as it has the first clinical trial sample analysis experience for CAR-T therapy in Korea. Based on this, GCCL plans to provide ddPCR-based clinical trial sample analysis services through its newly established R&D unit.

GCCL's Director of Operations for the Lab Operations division, Hee Joo Lee, mentioned, "The first implementation of the automated ddPCR device in the clinical trial sample analysis field will enable faster and more accurate results to help advance the success of cell and gene therapy drug development." Furthermore, she added, "With the introduction of this device, GCCL has secured competitiveness not only in the domestic but also in the global market." Lee concluded, "GCCL will position itself as a global central lab by providing superior clinical sample analysis for advanced biopharmaceuticals including cell and gene therapies, with ongoing investment and proven expertise in oncology, central nervous system (CNS) disorders, infectious disease, and in other various areas."

About GCCL

GCCL, a Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP)-certified agency accredited by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of South Korea, is a clinical trial sample analysis company that provides services for all phases of clinical trials from phase 1 to 4. Based on its variety of analysis platforms that meet global quality standards and its own sample logistics system, the company is providing clinical trial sample analysis services for its partners across Asia and beyond.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of GCCL's management. Such statements do not represent any guarantee by GCCL or its management of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. GCCL undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule.

GC & GCCL Contacts (Media)

Rachel Kim

[email protected]

HyeYeon Woo

[email protected]

SOURCE GCCL