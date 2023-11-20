GCCL Wins Top 10 Bioanalytical Services Providers in APAC 2023

Recognized for its global-quality sample analysis services based on various analytical platforms

YONGIN, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GCCL, a Korean clinical trial sample analysis company, announced on November 20th that it has been selected as the Top 10 Bioanalytical Services Providers in APAC 2023 awarded by Life Science Review, a U.S. business and technology magazine that focuses on the life science industry.

Life Science Review publishes articles covering the advances in the fields of science, technology and solutions, biology, and more. At the end of every year, the magazine selects companies with innovative technologies based on a 3-stage selection process, including subscriber nomination and surveys. This achievement signifies the uniqueness and efficiency of the company's bioanalytical services that are based on the adoption of various analytical platforms.

Life Science Review begins the article by commenting that "Seoul has consistently been ranking within the top 5 world clinical trial cities every year and while the past clinical trial samples from Korea often detoured to countries with major central labs, it has now become no longer the case." The article ends by assessing that "GCCL in Korea has been growing rapidly based on its expertise in the clinical trial sample analysis and is now expected to expand further through overseas-owned labs and offices, promising a greater global reach and impact."

Song Hyun Yang, Ph.D. CEO of GCCL says, "We have embraced cutting-edge technology, implementing Thermo Fisher's LIMS to streamline analysis management. We have also developed our in-house system, G-HUB, which provides a customer portal for real-time project monitoring. Combined with our meticulous lab-collection kit production and a nationwide logistics network, we ensure clients full visibility and transparency into the progress of their projects, from sample collection to final analysis."

GCCL, a Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP)-certified agency accredited by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of South Korea, is a clinical trial sample analysis company that provides global-quality services for all phases of clinical trials from phase 1 to 4. It has been recently strengthening clinical trial sample analysis for aging-associated diseases including dementia.

About GCCL

GCCL, a Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP)-certified agency accredited by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of South Korea, is a clinical trial sample analysis company that provides services for all phases of clinical trials from phase 1 to 4. Based on its variety of analysis platforms that meet the global quality standards and its own sample logistics system, the company is providing clinical trial sample analysis services for its partners across Asia and beyond.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of GCCL's management. Such statements do not represent any guarantee by GCCL or its management of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. GCCL undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule.

