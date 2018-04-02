GCL Group and Softbank invest $930 million to establish a joint venture in India

The joint venture company expects a total investment of 930 million U.S. dollars, and the two parties have not yet identified the source of funds. The joint venture plans to have a production capacity of 4GW, which will be implemented in two phases with 2GW per phase. The main business involves the production and sale of PV ingots, wafers, batteries and modules.

About GCL-SI

GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (002506 Shenzhen Stock) (GCL-SI), is part of the GOLDEN CONCORD Group (GCL). GCL-SI delivers one-stop, cutting-edge, integrated energy systems and is committed to becoming the world's leading solar energy company.

