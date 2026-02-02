GCM Acquires Kettmann Machining, Solidifying GCM's Position as a Premier Manufacturing Partner to the MedTech Industry

UNION CITY, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GCM, a leading outsourced manufacturer of precision components and assemblies focused on the medical technology ("MedTech") end markets, today announced the acquisition of Kettmann Machining, Inc. ("Kettmann"), a leading manufacturer of precision‑machined plastic and metal parts to the MedTech industry. GCM is a portfolio company of Avista Healthcare Partners, a leading middle-market healthcare private equity firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded by Larry Kettmann in 1983, Kettmann Machining brings more than 40 years of proven excellence in MedTech manufacturing experience, with a reputation for delivering complex, high‑precision parts for next‑generation medical devices. This acquisition adds a modern, 40,000‑square‑foot facility in San Jose, CA, located near GCM's existing Silicon Valley site, expanding capacity and enhancing GCM's manufacturing capabilities. Kettmann's long‑standing legacy of quality, innovation, and customer commitment further solidifies GCM's position as a premier manufacturing partner to the MedTech industry.

Seamus Meagher, CEO and President of GCM, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Kettmann to the GCM family. This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision to provide highly complex, mission‑critical parts and components to the MedTech industry and further enhances our product offerings, manufacturing capabilities and capacity. Kettmann's long-standing history of success, its legacy of precision manufacturing, and its strong technical expertise will significantly benefit our customers and drive continued growth in the markets we serve."

Larry Kettmann, Founder and CEO of Kettmann, added, "Our decision to join GCM was driven by a shared commitment to quality, innovation, and customer partnership in the MedTech industry. Since 1983, we've built a culture centered on craftsmanship, precision, and solving complex engineering challenges through personal and professional relationships with engineers in the industry. Becoming part of GCM's platform enables us to scale our impact, invest in new technologies, and bring even more value to our customers while honoring the legacy our team has built over the last 40 years."

The acquisition of Kettmann represents GCM's second acquisition since Avista's initial investment, following the acquisition of Precision Swiss Products in December 2024.

ABOUT GCM

Headquartered in Union City, California, with additional U.S. facilities in Chicago, Atlanta, and Wilmington, NC, GCM is a preferred supplier of complex manufacturing services to leading OEMs in medical and aerospace markets. GCM offers precision machining, fabrication and integration services as core service solutions. The company also provides value-added services to its customers including new product introduction, supply chain management and value engineering. For more information, please visit www.gogcm.com.

ABOUT KETTMANN MACHINING, INC.

Kettmann Machining was a leader in precision machined plastic and metal parts for customers primarily in the MedTech industry. The Company maintains a 40,000 square foot manufacturing facility in San Jose, California with leading CNC machining and sheet metal fabrication capabilities.

ABOUT AVISTA HEALTHCARE PARTNERS

Avista Healthcare Partners, founded in 2005 by Thompson Dean and David Burgstahler, is a leading New York-based private equity firm with over $10 billion invested in more than 50 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally. Avista partners with businesses that feature strong management teams, stable cash flows and robust growth prospects – targeting healthcare product and technology businesses with clear scale potential across four sub-sectors experiencing strong tailwinds. The team is supported by a group of seasoned Strategic Executives enhancing the entire investment process through strategic insight, long-term value and sustainable businesses. For more information, visit www.avistahealthcare.com or follow Avista on LinkedIn.

