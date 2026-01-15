PK CONSUMER HEALTH ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF PUHDISTAMO, A LEADING NORDIC CONSUMER HEALTHCARE PLAYER

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PK Consumer Health ("PK"), a portfolio company of Avista Healthcare Partners and Damier Group, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to acquire Puhdistamo – Real Foods Oy ("Puhdistamo"), a fast-growing Nordic player in the vitamins, minerals and supplements ("VMS"), sports nutrition and functional drinks markets. This acquisition marks an important milestone in PK's strategy, strengthening its Nordic footprint by adding a true regional champion with a strong and well-developed omni-channel set-up.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Lempäälä, Finland, Puhdistamo is widely recognised for its commitment to high-quality, premium products supporting a healthy and active lifestyle. With a strong presence across grocery retail, online channels, health stores and pharmacies, Puhdistamo has established itself as a trusted, one-stop brand for consumers seeking to improve their everyday health and wellbeing. Backed by a strong management team and a compelling positioning in the fast-growing premium segment, Puhdistamo is well positioned to continue its impressive growth trajectory with the support of PK.

As part of the transaction, the selling shareholders, including Rite Ventures and current senior management, have reinvested a significant portion of their proceeds into PK and will remain actively involved to support the company's continued growth. With the acquisition of Puhdistamo, PK takes a major step forward in its ambition to unite Europe's national consumer health champions under a pan-European platform. With several additional acquisitions in the pipeline, PK is well on track to executing on its vision.

Yvan Vindevogel, Chairman of PK Consumer Health, says: "We are very pleased to welcome Puhdistamo and its management team to the PK family. This transaction marks not only our entry into the Scandinavian market, but also broadens our product offering with attractive categories such as sports nutrition and functional drinks, creating compelling cross-selling opportunities across the platform. Puhdistamo is an excellent fit with our strategy of building a pan-European food supplements company by partnering with strong local champions, only two months after the closing of PK Benelux which initiated the platform, and we are confident this is an important step towards achieving our EUR 100m EBITDA ambition in the coming years."

Carl-Gustaf Elfving, CEO of Puhdistamo, says: "We are entering a significant new phase in Puhdistamo's growth story. We have a good track record of building strong brands with a clear purpose, high product quality, and deep roots in Finland and the Nordic countries. By joining a larger European consumer health group, we have found partners who share our vision and our values. With PK Consumer Health, we have a stronger platform to accelerate our growth especially in Finland and Sweden, take our brands to new international markets and to invest in innovation, while staying true to what has made Puhdistamo successful from the start – entrepreneurship and a commitment to uncompromising quality. I am proud of our team and excited about what we can achieve together."

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of January 2026. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. DB Carnegie and Castrén & Snellman advised Puhdistamo. Ropes & Gray and Svalner Atlas advised PK Consumer Health.

About Avista Healthcare Partners

Avista Healthcare Partners, founded in 2005 by Thompson Dean and David Burgstahler, is a leading New York-based private equity firm with over $10 billion invested in more than 50 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally. Avista partners with businesses that feature strong management teams, stable cash flows and robust growth prospects – targeting healthcare product and technology businesses with clear scale potential across four sub-sectors experiencing strong tailwinds. The team is supported by a group of seasoned Strategic Executives enhancing the entire investment process through strategic insight, long-term value and sustainable businesses. For more information, visit www.avistahealthcare.com or follow Avista on LinkedIn.

About Damier Group

Damier Group is the Belgian based family office of serial entrepreneur Yvan Vindevogel. The family office mainly specializes in investing and building out platforms in Europe which anticipate and take advantage of long term trends, leveraging its decade long experience and track record in consumer healthcare and the wider consumer space. This includes: Cooper Consumer Health, Vision Healthcare, Omega Pharma, TOCG and Fagron amongst others. For more information, visit www.damiergroup.be

About PK Consumer Health

PK Consumer Health is a consumer healthcare platform focused on consolidating leading national and regional champions across Europe. The platform was initiated with the acquisition of PK Benelux and its flagship Lucovitaal brand. PK develops and markets a broad portfolio of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health products, distributed through drugstores, grocery retail, pharmacies and online channels, mainly in the Netherlands. In addition, the group supplies white-label and private-label medical devices to customers in more than 30 countries.

For more information contact

Kekst CNC

Daniel Yunger: [email protected]

James Lindsay: [email protected]

SOURCE Avista Healthcare Partners