GCU STRENGTHENS CYBERSECURITY TALENT PIPELINE WITH INDUSTRY-EMBEDDED CERTIFICATION PROGRAMS

Unique pathways integrate certification preparation and exam voucher access, helping students earn employer-valued credentials while reducing their certification costs

PHOENIX, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for cybersecurity professionals continues to accelerate across the nation, Grand Canyon University is expanding its undergraduate cybersecurity offerings with a distinctive approach that embeds industry certification preparation and certification exam-voucher access directly into select degree programs and undergraduate certificates.

The enhanced Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity and related undergraduate certificate programs are designed to prepare students for employer-recognized certifications from leading organizations such as CompTIA, ISC2 and Amazon Web Services (AWS), while providing access to certification exam vouchers that can significantly reduce students' out-of-pocket costs.

Unlike many university programs that simply align coursework with industry certifications, GCU's embedded certification model incorporates dedicated certification preparation into the curriculum, with coursework focused on certification exam domains, hands-on practice activities and exam readiness. Students also receive access to certification exam vouchers for the associated industry exams, giving them the opportunity to pursue valuable professional credentials without bearing the full cost of certification testing independently.

"Today's employers are increasingly looking for graduates who possess both a strong academic foundation and industry-recognized technical credentials," said Paul Lambertson, Dean of the College of Engineering and Technology. "By embedding certification preparation and providing exam-voucher access within our academic programs, we're helping students graduate better prepared for the workforce while removing a significant financial barrier that often exists between earning a degree and obtaining professional certifications."

The enhanced programs reflect GCU's long-standing commitment to delivering affordable, career-connected education that prepares graduates for in-demand careers. Students pursuing the Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity can prepare for certifications including CompTIA Network+, Security+, Linux+, PenTest+, CySA+ and Project+, as well as ISC2 Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP) and AWS Cloud Foundations.

For students, the embedded model addresses one of the hidden costs of launching a cybersecurity career. Certification exams pursued independently can total more than $2,700, while individual undergraduate certificates provide estimated exam-fee offsets ranging from approximately $249 to $878, depending on the certification pathway.

Although earning the industry certifications remains optional, students who choose to pursue them gain the advantage of integrated preparation throughout their coursework and access to exam vouchers, allowing them to earn credentials that many employers value when evaluating job candidates.

The university also offers several undergraduate programs that are aligned with industry certifications. These programs provide foundational knowledge and hands-on experience related to certifications such as CompTIA, AWS, Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) and ITIL-4, helping students build the knowledge needed to pursue certifications independently through additional preparation.

The enhanced certification-embedded pathways arrive as cybersecurity continues to be one of the fastest-growing professions in the country. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of information security analysts is projected to grow 29% between 2024 and 2034 -- much faster than the average for all occupations. Arizona's outlook is even stronger, with ONET projecting 40% employment growth for information security analysts in the state between 2022 and 2032. The Arizona Technology Council also reports nearly 10,000 cybersecurity-related job postings statewide, while ONET projects approximately 400 annual openings for information security analysts in Arizona.

The certification-embedded undergraduate offerings include:

Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity

CompTIA Network+

CompTIA Security+

CompTIA Linux+

CompTIA PenTest+

CompTIA CySA+

CompTIA Project+

ISC2 SSCP

AWS Cloud Foundations

Undergraduate Certificate – Infrastructure Professional

CompTIA Network+

CompTIA Linux+

Undergraduate Certificate – Security Professional

CompTIA Security+

CompTIA PenTest+

Undergraduate Certificate – Secure Cloud Professional

ISC2 SSCP

AWS Cloud Foundations

Undergraduate Certificate – Cyber Project Professional

CompTIA Project+

Students who successfully complete the related certification exams may also receive academic credit for the certification preparation coursework, creating an additional incentive to earn employer-recognized credentials while completing their degree.

With more than 133,000 students enrolled across its ground and online campuses, Grand Canyon University continues to expand innovative academic programs that align with workforce needs while helping students graduate career-ready and prepared to contribute to Arizona's growing technology economy.

About Grand Canyon University: Grand Canyon University was founded in 1949 and is Arizona's premier private Christian university. GCU is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and offers 400 academic programs, emphases and certificates for both traditional undergraduate students and working professionals. The University's curriculum emphasizes interaction with classmates, both in-person and online, and individual attention from instructors while fusing academic rigor with Christian values to help students find their purpose and become skilled, caring professionals. For more information, visit gcu.edu.

SOURCE Grand Canyon University