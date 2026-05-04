GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY TO EXPAND ACCELERATED BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN NURSING PROGRAM IN FLORIDA WITH NEW SITE IN MIRAMAR

Program to Welcome First Cohort on May 4 to Put More Nurses on the Front Lines, Help Fill the State's Critical Nursing Shortage

MIRAMAR, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Canyon University is expanding its footprint in Florida to help fill the critical shortage of nursing professionals.

On May 4, GCU will welcome its first cohort of accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) students at its new site at 2901 SW 149th Ave., Suite 200, in Miramar.

Rooted in GCU's Christian principles, the accelerated program utilizes a hybrid model that combines innovative online coursework with in-person, hands-on skills labs and immersive simulation experiences in addition to patient-centered care in clinical and community settings with partner Memorial Healthcare System. The program can be completed in as little as 16 months, after secondary admission.

A growing need for nurses, nationally and locally

Nationally, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the need for nurses to grow by 5% through 2034 – faster than the average for all occupations.

Locally, the shortage is expected to reach 23,500 registered nursing professionals by 2037, according to a report by the Florida Center for Nursing. The need for RNs is particularly strong in the southern and southeastern parts of the state, which represent Florida's largest labor markets and offer some of the potentially strongest employment opportunities for registered nurses.

"Nurses remain in short supply across the country, including Florida," said Dr. Lisa Smith, dean of GCU's College of Nursing and Health Care Professions. "GCU is positioned to be part of the solution by not only preparing nursing graduates at much-needed scale across our 12 nursing sites across the country but also by producing high-quality outcomes."

GCU has nursing locations in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Florida, Idaho, Missouri and New Mexico. Its newer sites in Florida, Idaho, Missouri and New Mexico have yet to produce their first graduating classes. In 2025, nursing graduates at the Arizona, Utah and Nevada sites – the only locations with eligible test-takers -- achieved a combined first-time pass rate of 94.66% on the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX), exceeding the national average of 86.71%. These scores highlight the university's commitment to preparing practice-ready nurses equipped to meet the demands of today's healthcare environment.

A growing footprint in Florida and a 40-year career in nursing education

The Miramar location is GCU's second accelerated nursing program site in Florida. Last year, the university launched the program in Lake Mary and the site now has 23 students.

While GCU's presence in Florida is relatively new, the university has long served nurses across the state through its online RN to BSN, Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) programs. For more than 40 years, GCU's College of Nursing and Health Care Professions has prepared professionals for evolving roles in direct care, leadership, health education and administration from its main campus in Phoenix, AZ.

Miramar site to combine classroom space with skills lab and simulation suites

GCU's new accelerated nursing program in Miramar will span 22,000 square feet for classrooms, two skills labs and one simulation suite, where students can test their critical thinking and clinical abilities. The site will also include offices, testing and study space and a common area to encourage student interaction.

The program will have start dates in January, May and September. Prospective students must have at least 60 transferable credits for admission into the core program.

GCU offers a pathway to the program with online prerequisite courses for those with no or some college credits, as well as those with non-nursing bachelor's degrees.

Students in the accelerated program are also assigned to a GCU grad team that provides extensive support throughout their education journey. This includes help in entering and transferring credits into the program from admissions counselors, prerequisite and core class scheduling, along with complimentary tutoring and financial advice and assistance with clinical placements from field counselors. There are also National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) success managers who help prepare students for the national licensure exam and faculty and staff who help equip students with the skills needed to become a registered nurse.

For more information

GCU will host an official grand opening of the Miramar nursing site on June 25.

Find more information about GCU's accelerated BSN program at https://www.gcu.edu/degree-programs/absn-accelerated-bsn/florida.

About Grand Canyon University: Grand Canyon University was founded in 1949 and is Arizona's premier private Christian university. GCU is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and offers 380 academic programs, emphases and certificates for both traditional undergraduate students and working professionals. The University's curriculum emphasizes interaction with classmates, both in-person and online, and individual attention from instructors while fusing academic rigor with Christian values to help students find their purpose and become skilled, caring professionals. For more information, visit gcu.edu.

SOURCE Grand Canyon University