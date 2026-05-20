GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY ANNOUNCES NEW ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE IN PRE-NURSING DEGREE, EXPANDING NURSING EDUCATION EVEN FURTHER

The degree is the first associates level program the university has offered

PHOENIX, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Canyon University has announced a new Associate of Science in Pre-Nursing degree. This program is designed to help students complete foundational coursework and prepare for entry into a nursing program. This is the first associates level degree the university has offered.

The AS in Pre-Nursing is a 60-credit, fully online program intended for students who would like to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and ultimately enter the field of nursing. The program does not lead directly to registered nurse licensure but instead focuses on building a strong academic foundation. Credits will transfer seamlessly into GCU's accelerated BSN program.

"The future of healthcare depends on building stronger pathways into nursing," said Dr. Lisa Smith, Dean of GCU's College of Nursing and Healthcare Professions. "Students come to nursing from many different backgrounds and stages of life, so it's important to offer pathways that support those varied journeys. By expanding entry points and flexible learning options, we're helping more students pursue careers in nursing while strengthening the healthcare workforce our communities depend on."

The AS in Pre-Nursing, which comes amidst a critical nationwide nursing shortage, is eligible for federal financial aid. That reduces financial barriers and allows students to prepare for the rigorous nursing program with greater confidence and lower risk.

The new program is one of several ways GCU is working to address this shortage. Graduates of the AS in Pre-Nursing can become well-positioned to transition into GCU's ABSN program, which is designed for students with applicable prior college experience who are seeking to transition into the nursing profession.

GCU has opened 12 accelerated BSN sites across the country in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Florida, Missouri and New Mexico. The hybrid model combines online coursework with in-person, hands-on skills labs, immersive simulation, and clinical experiences that can be completed in as little as 16 months, after secondary admission.

Combined with GCU's traditional on-campus BSN program, these pathways have significantly expanded the university's ability to educate future nurses. During the 2025-2026 academic year, 4,116 students earned degrees across GCU's BSN, RN to BSN and accelerated BSN programs.

The university's growth in nursing pathways has also been accompanied by strong student outcomes. GCU had an average first-time pass rate of 94.67% in 2025 across all its sites on the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX), which is well above the national average of 86.71%. These scores highlight the university's commitment to preparing practice-ready nurses equipped to meet the demands of today's healthcare environment.

More information on the AS in Pre-Nursing degree can be found here.

About Grand Canyon University: Grand Canyon University was founded in 1949 and is Arizona's premier private Christian university. GCU is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and offers 380 academic programs, emphases and certificates for both traditional undergraduate students and working professionals. The university's curriculum emphasizes interaction with classmates, both in-person and online, and individual attention from instructors while fusing academic rigor with Christian values to help students find their purpose and become skilled, caring professionals. For more information, visit gcu.edu

SOURCE Grand Canyon University