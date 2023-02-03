GDS Wealth Management Breaks Ground on New Offices

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Here at GDS Wealth Management, we have officially broken ground on our new offices! They will be located in the new Flower Mound Lakeside Village area. We can't wait to welcome you to our new home in August 2023. We look forward to our continued growth to better serve the community and surrounding areas. It is our honor and privilege to have served this wonderful community for many years now, and we look forward to continuing to provide client-oriented service in the coming years. If you are interested in learning more about our team and our mission, please contact our experienced team of financial planners at www.gdswealth.com or (469) 212-8072. We would love the opportunity to speak with you about your financial goals.

GDS Wealth Management is an investment adviser in Flower Mound, TX. GDS Wealth Management is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration of an investment adviser does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. GDS Wealth Management only transacts business in states in which it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration. A copy of GDS Wealth Management's current written disclosure brochure filed with the SEC which discusses among other things, GDS Wealth Management's business practices, services and fees, is available through the SEC's website at: www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE GDS Wealth Management