Glen Smith of GDS Wealth Management Named One of Forbes' 2024 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

DALLAS, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth year in a row, Glen Smith, the CEO and CIO of GDS Wealth Management, is ranked as one of Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors. This prestigious recognition places Glen among the most distinguished advisors in the state of Texas.

To qualify as one of Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, advisors must meet rigorous criteria. The ratings are compiled by SHOOK Research, an independent third party that uses quantitative data and qualitative phone and in-person interviews to determine their rankings. Nearly 40,000 advisors have been nominated over the course of the award, but a mere fraction of those earn the designation. Best-in-State advisors are individuals who have worked as an advisor for at least seven years, have strong client retention rates, exhibit the best practices within their fields, and are involved in their communities. These factors, and many others, contribute to the rankings; this rigorous review process makes it clear that this designation is one of wealth management's most significant.

Glen understands that clients want to work with someone who takes the time to get to know them and their specific, individual circumstances. One of the key components of the Forbes award is connecting clients with local representation that is well-versed in their areas of need. Glen works diligently to meet his clients where they are and set them on the path to their financial goals.

As one of the cofounders of GDS, Glen exemplifies the values of the entire team. Throughout his career, Glen has remained committed to providing the client-centered service that GDS is known for. GDS clients have remarked that they feel like their financial needs and goals are heard, understood, and supported by GDS, but more than this, clients feel like they are truly part of the family. The hard work that goes into cultivating relationships like this is one of the things that sets Glen and GDS apart from other wealth managers. Glen and the GDS team are also actively involved in their community, contributing through both volunteer efforts and sizeable donations to community organizations. More than just paying lip service to the importance of giving back to those around them, Glen and the entire GDS team embody those values daily. They are truly committed to providing high-quality experiences for everyone they encounter—one of Forbes' core values for this award. To learn more about GDS Wealth Management, please visit www.gdswealth.com or call (469) 212-8072.

Investment advice offered through GDS Wealth Management, a registered investment adviser. GDS Wealth Management only transacts business in states where it is properly registered, or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. Forbes America's Top Wealth Advisors and Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual, and telephone due diligence meetings to measure best practices, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. SHOOK's research and rankings provide opinions intended to help investors choose the right financial advisor and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information, please see www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

