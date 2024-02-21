GDS Wealth Management, CEO Glen Smith Shares Insightful 2024 Market Outlook on Bloomberg News

News provided by

GDS Wealth Management

21 Feb, 2024, 16:57 ET

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 31, 2024, the CEO and CIO of GDS Wealth Management, Glen Smith, appeared on Bloomberg Intelligence for an interview. GDS Wealth Management is an investment firm based in Flower Mound, Texas, just north of the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Smith, who co-founded the company and has served as CEO and CIO since its inception, joined Alix Steel and Paul Sweeny to discuss the 2024 market outlook and investment opportunities.

In his interview, Smith speculated on the prospective rate cuts the Federal Reserve (Fed) will make in 2024. Smith discussed the decrease in inflation; although the Fed is still short of their 2% goal, inflation has made significant progress and dropped to 2.9%. In addition to inflation decreases, Smith remarked on the low rates of unemployment and said that, in his opinion, the Fed can afford to be patient and move at a measured pace when it comes to lowering inflation rates.

Indeed, Smith mentioned the 1970s Fed fiasco, in which Arthur Burns, the Federal Reserve Chairman, failed to stop rising inflation rates. The mishandling of this situation ultimately resulted in an economic disaster that was only eclipsed by the Great Depression. To prevent this mistake from repeating, Smith stated that the Fed has no need to immediately lower inflation rates. Instead, he thinks that rate cuts will begin in June 2024, continuing every other month until the end of the year.

Smith also advocated for diversified portfolios and said that he has recently switched holdings in treasuries to longer durations. He further suggested investors confirm that their investments reflect multiple sectors of the market rather than just one trending sector, like the Magnificent Seven.

If you have any questions about investing or your portfolio, reach out to Glen or one of the other skilled financial advisers at GDS Wealth Management by calling (469) 212-8072 or visiting their website at www.gdswealth.com. The GDS team is available to help with any of your investment needs.

GDS Wealth Management is an investment adviser in Flower Mound, TX. GDS Wealth Management is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration of an investment adviser does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. GDS Wealth Management only transacts business in states in which it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration. A copy of GDS Wealth Management's current written disclosure brochure filed with the SEC, which discusses, among other things, GDS Wealth Management's business practices, services, and fees, is available through the SEC's website at: adviserinfo.sec.gov. Investing carries inherent risks, including market volatility, potential loss of capital, and uncertainty in returns, which investors should carefully consider before making any financial decisions. Information contained herein does not involve the rendering of personalized investment advice, but is limited to the dissemination of general information. A professional adviser should be consulted before implementing any of the strategies or options presented.

SOURCE GDS Wealth Management

Also from this source

GDS Wealth Management Earns Great Place To Work Certification™

GDS Wealth Management is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about...
GDS Wealth Management Named One of D Magazine's Top Wealth Managers

GDS Wealth Management Named One of D Magazine's Top Wealth Managers

GDS Wealth Management, a financial planning firm in the DFW area, was recently named one of D Magazine's top wealth managers. Based on a total of 938 ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.