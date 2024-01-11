GDS Wealth Management Earns Great Place To Work Certification™

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GDS Wealth Management is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at GDS Wealth Management. This year, 100% of employees said it's a great place To Work – 43 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work-Certified™ as we consider employee experience a top priority every day," said Cofounder and CEO, Glen Smith. "We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees at GDS Wealth Management. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About GDS Wealth Management

At GDS Wealth Management, our associates use five guiding behaviors (Develop, Collaborate, Decide, Deliver, Improve) to deliver on the firm's core values of client-first, integrity, independence, and a conservative, long-term view. 

We expect our associates at all levels to: 

  • Grow professionally and inspire others to do the same.
  • Work with and through others to achieve desired outcomes.
  • Make prompt, pragmatic choices, and act with the client in mind.
  • Take ownership and hold themselves and others accountable for delivering results that matter.
  • Contribute to the continuous evolution of the firm.

For more information about our company, please visit our website www.gdswealth.com.  

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

GDS Wealth Management is an investment adviser in Flower Mound, Texas. GDS Wealth Management is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration of an investment adviser does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. GDS Wealth Management only transacts business in states in which it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration. A copy of GDS Wealth Management's current written disclosure brochure filed with the SEC, which discusses, among other things, GDS Wealth Management's business practices, services, and fees, is available through the SEC's website at: www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. GDS Wealth Management paid to have the survey conducted, not for the results of the survey. Neither GDS Wealth Management nor any of its Financial Planners or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Voting occurred between 12/01/23 and 12/15/23.

