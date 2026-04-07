Glen Smith of GDS Wealth Management in Flower Mound, Named to Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List for Eighth Consecutive Year

DALLAS, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glen Smith, CEO and chief investment officer of GDS Wealth Management, has been ranked No. 3 and named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for the eighth consecutive year, reflecting his continued recognition within the industry.

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Developed with SHOOK Research, the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking methodology includes assets under management, client retention, and experience, along with qualitative factors such as interviews, compliance records and commitment to client service. Each year, thousands of advisors are considered nationwide, with only a select group earning recognition.

"Being recognized eight years in a row is meaningful because it reflects the trust our clients place in us every day," said Smith. "Markets will always change, but our responsibility remains the same—to provide disciplined guidance, put clients first, and help them make confident decisions throughout every stage of life. This recognition reflects our team and the relationships we've built."

Under Smith's leadership, GDS Wealth Management has built a reputation for delivering quality financial planning and investment management tailored to individuals, families, and business owners. The firm emphasizes a disciplined investment approach, proactive risk management, and a deep understanding of each client's financial situation.

Over the past year, the firm has enhanced client experience by refining its planning process and expanding resources while maintaining a consistent, client-first philosophy. This focus has strengthened long-term relationships and delivered value across market cycles.

Beyond its advisory services, GDS Wealth Management remains engaged in the North Texas community through volunteer efforts and charitable giving.

Smith's eighth consecutive appearance underscores his leadership and the firm's ongoing commitment to client-focused financial guidance.

GDS Wealth Management is an SEC-registered investment advisor based in Flower Mound, Texas, providing personalized financial planning and investment advisory services. Learn more at www.gdswealth.com or call (469) 212-8072.

Media Contact: Joan Doan, [email protected]

GDS Wealth Management is an SEC-registered investment adviser; registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking (2026), developed by SHOOK Research, is based on qualitative and quantitative criteria and not on investment performance. GDS did not pay a fee to be considered but may pay licensing fees to use the award. Third-party ratings are not indicative of future performance or any client experience. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

SOURCE GDS Wealth Management