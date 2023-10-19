GDT Achieves Fortinet Engage Preferred Services Partner Designation

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global IT solutions provider General Datatech (GDT) announced its recent partner designation from Fortinet, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security. The Engage Preferred Services Partner (EPSP) designation within Fortinet company's Engage Partner Program demonstrates GDT's proven expertise in deploying, operating, and maintaining end-to-end security solutions. GDT pursued EPSP designation as part of its commitment to helping customers scale and transform their hybrid, cloud, network, and security infrastructure in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

"GDT is thrilled to build on our security and networking expertise as a Fortinet Preferred Services Partner. This designation enables us to provide a suite of services across the entire Fortinet portfolio in support of our customers' business and cybersecurity needs," said Jeanne Malone, VP of Security for GDT.

To achieve the Fortinet Preferred Services Partner designation, GDT demonstrated a high level of service quality and best practices for Fortinet deployment and operations within our client base. Additionally, GDT invested heavily in certifications and process alignment with Fortinet to enable close collaboration with Fortinet professional services and regional sales teams allowing GDT to provide reciprocal consultancy to Fortinet.

"The advanced knowledge and expertise we've gained through Fortinet Preferred Services Partner accreditation enables us to provide incredible value to our clients, who can count on us to accelerate successful business outcomes," said Malone.

As a Fortinet EPSP, GDT receives access to specialized training and direct assistance from Fortinet experts to build new capabilities and offerings providing advanced security support and services for customers, including those with rapidly evolving and expanding hybrid network infrastructures. GDT can also collaborate directly with Fortinet Professional Support experts on implementations to leverage Fortinet best practices, resulting in increased expertise and visibility while developing a more robust services portfolio.

A Program Focused on Enabling Opportunities for Partners

Fortinet is committed to helping partners meet new and evolving customer challenges created by work-from-anywhere models, hybrid IT environments, and the evolving threat landscape through Fortinet's Engage Partner Program and enablement tools for partners. The program is focused on enabling unique growth opportunities with Fortinet's expansive portfolio built around the Fortinet Security Fabric, designed to secure customers' entire infrastructure from the data center to the cloud.

In addition, Fortinet is committed to helping partners grow productive, predictable, and rewarding relationships to differentiate from competitors. The Fortinet Engage Partner program helps partners acquire the industry knowledge they need to increase business opportunities, deliver digital acceleration for customers with customizable programs, and accelerate partner growth.

As a global IT solutions provider, GDT accelerates its clients' digitalization and business goals by transforming and modernizing platforms, networks, and cyber security through industry-leading infrastructure solutions, deep expertise, and flexible service delivery models.

GDT has a 26-year heritage and a global workforce, including its Indian Technology Center in Bangalore, which has grown by over 100 people this year alone. Partners consistently recognize GDT for expertise across its solution stack. GDT maintains over 450 certifications with the world's best-known technology providers. GDT's history, knowledge, and global reach provide the foundation for developing rich, sustainable services and solutions that push its people to the forefront of IT thought leadership and expertise.

