GDT earns Splunk Premier Partner certification for Cloud Migration: Co-Delivery

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GDT, a leading global IT solutions provider, today announced it has achieved Splunk Premier Partner certification. Splunk's partner ecosystem recognizes Premier Partners for their deep technical expertise and proficiency in solution delivery and validates GDT's proven success as a trusted advisor in helping customers accelerate cloud adoption in partnership with Splunk.

"Achieving Premier Partner status reinforces our expertise and reliability as a trusted security and observability partner," said Shawn O'Grady, Chair & CEO, GDT. "GDT is well-positioned to help customers tap the full power of Splunk's capabilities to secure and modernize their environments."

The partnership builds on GDT's cybersecurity and hybrid data center expertise, enabling a unified approach to modernization. GDT experts have a history of leveraging Splunk Enterprise Security to deliver advanced analytics, monitoring, and compliance reporting for customers across industries, including healthcare, finance, and manufacturing.

About GDT

GDT is an award-winning, $1.4 billion IT solutions provider with a 30-year heritage and a global workforce, including its Technology Center in Bangalore. The company takes a people-first approach to solving complex problems, achieving meaningful outcomes, and driving strategic change. GDT maintains over 450 certifications with the world's best-known technology providers.

Explore GDT solutions and offerings across cybersecurity, enterprise networking, data center and cloud, software and support services, and more.

