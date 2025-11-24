GDT awarded Americas I&MI Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2025

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CISCO PARTNER SUMMIT 2025 -- GDT has been named Americas I&MI Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2025. Cisco Partner Awards recognize top-performing partners demonstrating service excellence and innovation in delivering solutions that help our customers succeed.

"Earning Cisco's I&MI Partner of the Year award is a strong reflection of the trust our customers place in us and the incredible work our teams deliver every day," said Shawn O'Grady, Chair & CEO, GDT. "Ultra high-capacity network infrastructure has long been a cornerstone for our Tier 1 carrier clients. However, with the growing demand driven by data-intensive AI workloads, we're seeing this technology become essential in new and expanding markets. GDT is excited to leverage our carrier-grade expertise to help clients successfully navigate and accelerate this transition."

Cisco Partner Summit Geo awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across a geographical region. Award recipients are selected by a committee of executives representing Cisco's Global and Regional Partner Sales Organizations.

About GDT

GDT is an award-winning, $1.4 billion IT solutions provider with a 30-year heritage and a global workforce, including its Technology Center in Bangalore. The company takes a people-first approach to solving complex problems, achieving meaningful outcomes, and driving strategic change. GDT maintains over 450 certifications with the world's best-known technology providers.

Explore GDT solutions and offerings across cybersecurity, enterprise networking, data center and cloud, software and support services, and more.

About Cisco

Cisco is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

