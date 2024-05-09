GDT Among Less than 1% of Cisco Partners to Achieve Advanced Customer Experience Specialization

DALLAS, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Datatech (GDT) announced that it has achieved Cisco Advanced Customer Experience Specialized Certification, placing the global IT solutions provider amongst fewer than 1% of Cisco partners in the US to have earned the certification.

The Cisco Advanced Customer Experience Specialized Certification validates GDT's industry-leading capabilities, best-practice methodologies, and proven track record of accelerating business outcomes. It also highlights GDT's commitment to growing a robust software lifecycle practice that benefits customers across sectors.

GDT Cisco Partner Advanced Customer Experience Specialized logo

This customer-focused certification is open to Cisco partners demonstrating deep software expertise through Cisco architecture specializations across networking, collaboration, security, data center, and service provider technologies. To meet stringent requirements, GDT completed advanced training and certifications, provided customer references, and underwent rigorous validation for customer success requirements in resourcing, methodology, and platforms. GDT Asset Management Platform (GDTamp) powered by Ray Allen Inc. is at the center of how GDT manages all its clients' software, enterprise agreements, and maintenance subscriptions, all through a single dashboard.

"GDT's attainment of the Cisco Advanced Customer Experience Specialization exemplifies our focus on being a world-class leader in ensuring clients realize the full value from their software investments and achieve outcomes to accelerate their business," said David Watkins, Vice President of Software & Support Services at GDT. "This achievement, in addition to GDT's recognition as Global Application Experience Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2023, validates our strategy and investments around software lifecycle management."

As an award-winning Cisco Gold Certified Partner, GDT boasts a long list of awards and 23 specializations, including five Master Specializations and six Advanced Specializations. GDT has partnered with Cisco for 26 years, driving client success through deep knowledge and expertise across software lifecycle management, collaboration, data center, IoT, security, networking, and more.

About GDT

As a global IT solutions provider, GDT accelerates its clients' digitalization and business goals by transforming and modernizing platforms, networks, and cybersecurity through industry-leading infrastructure solutions, deep expertise, and flexible service delivery models.

GDT has a 26-year heritage and a global workforce, including its Technology Center in Bangalore, India. Partners consistently recognize GDT for expertise across its solution stack. GDT maintains over 450 certifications with the world's best-known technology providers. GDT's history, knowledge, and global reach provide the foundation for developing rich, sustainable services and solutions that push its people to the forefront of IT thought leadership and expertise.

Follow GDT on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram, and visit www.gdt.com.

SOURCE GDT