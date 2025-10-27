GDT enhances client-first managed services platform powered by Webex to redefine the future of customer experience

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GDT, a leading technology solutions integrator and managed services provider, announced the enhancement of its client-first managed services platform powered by Cisco Webex Contact Center. This next-generation, cloud-based customer experience solution is designed to help enterprises enhance agility, streamline operations, and deliver proactive, personalized interactions across every channel.

This innovative platform combines GDT's deep expertise in managed services with Cisco's industry-leading Webex technology, empowering organizations to reimagine how they connect with customers in a hybrid, digital-first world. Built on Cisco Webex Contact Center, the GDT client-first platform transforms contact centers into intelligent experience hubs. It integrates artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, and workforce optimization tools to deliver real-time visibility, insights, and actions that drive measurable outcomes.

"Customers expect seamless, proactive service across every touchpoint," said Kyle Dziubinski, Practice Director for Collaboration & Contact Center at GDT. "Our enhanced platform, powered by Cisco Webex, allows organizations to anticipate customer needs, empower their employees, and drive loyalty through data-driven decision-making. And it's all managed under a flexible, outcomes-based service model."

As part of Cisco's Partner Managed Services ecosystem, GDT's platform delivers comprehensive, end-to-end management, from design and deployment to continuous optimization, under a single Service Level Agreement (SLA). According to Cisco's 2024 Partner Managed Services data, businesses that leverage managed contact centers see 15%+ increases in agent productivity, 10% or more cost savings, and 75% higher customer satisfaction.

"Cisco is proud to partner with GDT to bring the power of Webex Contact Center to more organizations," said Tim Sisneros, Account Executive for Collaboration at Cisco. "Together, we are transforming customer and employee experiences with a secure, scalable, and intelligent managed services framework."

About GDT

GDT is an award-winning, $1.4 billion IT solutions provider with a 30-year heritage and a global workforce, including its Technology Center in Bangalore. The company takes a people-first approach to solving complex problems, achieving meaningful outcomes, and driving strategic change. GDT maintains over 450 certifications with the world's best-known technology providers.

Explore GDT solutions and offerings across cybersecurity, enterprise networking, data center and cloud, software and support services, and more. Follow GDT on LinkedIn.

SOURCE GDT