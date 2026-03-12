Newsweek ranks GDT among America's greatest midsize workplaces for women 2026

DALLAS, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GDT, a leading provider of carrier-grade enterprise IT solutions and services, has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces for Women 2026. The recognition places GDT among a select group of organizations demonstrating a strong commitment to gender equality, career advancement opportunities, and a workplace culture where women can thrive.

The ranking, developed by Newsweek in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group and HR analytics firm Aniline, evaluated more than 4,700 midsize companies operating in the United States. The study analyzed over 2.6 million online employee reviews and more than 37 million workplace data points across 120 key performance indicators, including workplace culture, gender equality, career development opportunities, compensation and benefits, work-life balance, and representation of women in leadership.

For GDT, the recognition reflects a long-standing commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace where employees can grow professionally while delivering meaningful outcomes for customers.

"Creating an environment where women feel supported, valued, and empowered to lead is fundamental to who we are at GDT," said Dave Arcemont, Chief People Officer at GDT. "This recognition from Newsweek reinforces our commitment to fostering a workplace where women can build meaningful careers and make a lasting impact."

"As a mentor and advocate, I'm passionate about empowering others," said Suzanne Becker Gallagher, Chief Strategy Officer at GDT. "It means a lot to be part of a company that proactively invests in women and prioritizes an inclusive culture where everyone can be their best."

Gallagher recently led a panel discussion during GDT's Women in Tech Tea, featuring women leaders from GDT, NetApp, Cisco, and Cirrascale. The panel explored leadership, authenticity, and the use of AI to amplify impact.

GDT has received numerous recognitions, including Top Workplaces 2025 awards in five categories. GDT is also Great Place to Work Certified™ in both the United States and India, reflecting its commitment to creating an environment where employees across global teams feel supported, engaged, and empowered to do their best work.

