GDT named to CRN Tech Elite 250 for 2026

DALLAS, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GDT, a leading provider of IT solutions and services, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized GDT on its 2026 Tech Elite 250 list.

This annual list highlights solution providers across the U.S. and Canada that demonstrate a deep commitment to technical excellence by achieving top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors. These organizations maintain rigorous levels of training and certification to help customers modernize operations, strengthen security, and drive measurable business outcomes.

GDT earned this recognition through its continued investment in advanced certifications and its ability to deliver integrated solutions across AI, cybersecurity, cloud, data center, and enterprise networking. This marks GDT's twelfth time being named to the CRN Tech Elite 250 list, underscoring its long-standing commitment to technical excellence and customer outcomes.

"GDT is pleased to be recognized on the CRN Tech Elite 250 once again," said Shawn O'Grady, chair and CEO at GDT. "We remain committed to investing in deep technical expertise and strengthening strategic partnerships to help our customers modernize infrastructure, enhance security, and scale effectively. As organizations move to operationalize AI, our priority is delivering resilient, high-performing environments that deliver the outcomes they expect."

In the past year, GDT has accelerated its leadership in AI through strategic investments aligned to customer priorities. The company expanded its AI practice, strengthened engagement with leading technology partners, and achieved NVIDIA Elite Partner status. GDT is also investing in an AI lab environment to provide customers with hands-on access to real-world use cases and production-ready architectures that accelerate adoption and reduce risk.

GDT has earned recognition across the industry, including:

Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces for Women 2026

CRN MSP 500 Elite 150 (2026)

CRN IoT Innovator (2025)

CRN Solution Provider 500 (2025)

Cisco Americas I&MI Partner of the Year (2025)

NetApp Flash Partner of the Year for FY25

Cohesity North America Partner of the Year Rising Star (FY25)

Great Place to Work

Top Workplaces 2025

About GDT

GDT is a global IT solutions provider that delivers secure AI-ready, carrier-grade infrastructure and services to enterprise customers worldwide. With a 30-year heritage and a people-first approach, GDT helps organizations modernize and scale their IT environments to support innovation, resilience, and growth. Follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE GDT