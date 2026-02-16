GDT recognized on CRN's 2026 MSP 500 Elite 150 list for sixth year

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GDT, a leading IT solutions provider, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has again named GDT to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2026.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list serves as a comprehensive guide to the leading managed service providers in North America, showcasing MSPs like GDT that are driving growth and innovation. The Elite 150 category recognizes MSPs with a blend of on-premises and off-premises services for midmarket and enterprise customers.

GDT was recognized in the Elite 150 category for its comprehensive managed services portfolio and its deep expertise in helping organizations modernize infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity, optimize IT spend, and accelerate innovation. This is GDT's sixth year being named to the list.

"The investments GDT continues to make in our managed services capabilities play a big part in earning our place among the MSP 500 Elite 150," said Jeffrey Bannister, EVP of Enterprise Services at GDT. "By expanding our global delivery capabilities along with our OEM expertise and delivering integrated, multi-tower managed services, we're helping customers lower IT costs, improve security and resilience, and increase operational efficiency and performance."

"The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like—helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success."

About GDT

GDT is a global IT solutions provider that delivers secure AI-ready, carrier-grade infrastructure and services to enterprise customers worldwide. With a 30-year heritage and a people-first approach, GDT helps organizations modernize and scale their IT environments to support innovation, resilience, and growth. Follow us on LinkedIn.

