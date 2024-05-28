GDT Gold Provider Certified for Cisco Powered NaaS

DALLAS, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global IT solutions provider General Datatech (GDT) announced today that it has achieved Cisco Gold Provider Certification for three Cisco Powered Services, including Meraki Access, Meraki SD-WAN, and Catalyst SD-WAN. GDT earned this globally recognized designation by passing a rigorous, multi-day audit validating its deep capabilities across Cisco networking solutions and its commitment to empowering customers to spend less time on IT and more time on business.

"Cisco Gold Provider Certification reinforces our expertise and global capabilities around our three Cisco Powered NaaS offerings," said Brandon Curry, VP of Managed Services at GDT. "We're thrilled to provide our customers with modern, cost-effective ways to consume Cisco networking infrastructure."

"Cisco is thrilled that GDT, one of our top partners, has built on their commitment to our partnership and their managed services practice by achieving Gold Provider Status," said Andrew Wozniak, Senior Leader Americas Managed Services & aaS, Cisco. "With the launch and certification of three Cisco Powered Services—Meraki Access, Meraki SD-WAN, and Catalyst SD-WAN—we are highly enthusiastic about GDT's ability to deliver and manage world-class, differentiated customer outcomes at scale. We look forward to our continued engagement with General Datatech as we partner to accelerate the sales of these newly certified offers and broaden their Managed Cisco Powered Services Portfolio across all of our technologies."

As a 26-year Cisco partner, GDT continues to invest in customer success and service excellence by deepening its capabilities. The Cisco Gold Provider Certification for Cisco Powered Services follows GDT's achievement of Cisco Advanced Customer Experience Specialized Certification. As an award-winning Cisco Gold Certified Partner, GDT boasts numerous awards and 23 specializations, including five Master Specializations and six Advanced Specializations.

As a global IT solutions provider, GDT accelerates its clients' digitalization and business goals by transforming and modernizing platforms, networks, and cybersecurity through industry-leading infrastructure solutions, deep expertise, and flexible service delivery models.

GDT has a 26-year heritage and a global workforce, including its Indian Technology Center in Bangalore. Partners consistently recognize GDT for expertise across its solution stack. GDT maintains over 450 certifications with the world's best-known technology providers. GDT's history, knowledge, and global reach provide the foundation for developing rich, sustainable services and solutions that push its people to the forefront of IT thought leadership and expertise.

