GDT Leaps to #42 on CRN 2024 Solution Provider 500 List

DALLAS, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global IT solution provider General Datatech (GDT) is proud to announce it has been included on the 2024 CRN® Solution Provider 500 list, jumping from number 97 in 2023 to number 42 in 2024.

This annual list recognizes North America's largest IT consulting firms and solution providers by revenue. With a combined revenue of more than $501.2 billion, this year's honorees are among the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

The honor follows GDT's tenth year on the CRN Tech Elite 250, an annual compilation showcasing IT consulting firms and solutions providers that have attained top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors.

As a global IT solutions provider, GDT continues to expand its menu of digital transformation solutions and services across cloud and data center, collaboration, networking, AI infrastructure, cybersecurity solutions, and IT asset lifecycle management. GDT works with worldwide customers spanning every industry, including telecommunications, banking, healthcare, and manufacturing.

"This year's massive leap to #42 reflects targeted investments that GDT has poured into our global offerings and capabilities — particularly in high-growth areas like cybersecurity and AI-ready infrastructure as well as the significant expansion of our Technology Center in Bangalore," said Shawn O'Grady, president and CEO of GDT. "It's also a testament to our employees' commitment to innovating scalable, customer-centric solutions that deliver high business value."

"Ranking on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms," said Jennifer Follett, VP, US content, and executive editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change."

About GDT

As a global IT solutions provider, GDT accelerates its clients' digitalization and business goals by transforming and modernizing platforms, networks, and cybersecurity through industry-leading infrastructure solutions, deep expertise, and flexible service delivery models.

GDT has a 26-year heritage and a global workforce, including its Technology Center in Bangalore. Partners consistently recognize GDT for expertise across its solution stack. GDT maintains over 450 certifications with the world's best-known technology providers. For more information, visit www.gdt.com.

