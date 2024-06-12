GDT Listed Among 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas

DALLAS, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work and Fortune magazine have named Dallas-based global IT solution provider General Datatech (GDT) among this year's Best Workplaces in Texas. This is GDT's first time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at number 18. To be selected, GDT surpassed rigorous benchmarks, including Great Place to Work certification.

"It's an honor to be included on the Best Workplaces in Texas list," said Dave Arcemont, chief people officer at GDT. "GDT has worked hard to foster a workplace culture where people feel included and valued. Our employees embody the core values that make life at GDT exceptional."

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™ List is highly competitive and is based on a Great Place To Work survey of nearly 95,000 employees at eligible companies who shared honest feedback about their workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive employee outcomes regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Our employees are top-notch professionals, and their passion for what they do makes working at GDT incredibly rewarding," said Shawn O'Grady, president and CEO of GDT. "Their commitment to innovation, collaboration, transparency, and our other core values directly impact our continued growth trajectory."

As one of the top IT companies in Dallas, GDT continues to expand its offerings and grow its global workforce. GDT recently jumped from #97 to #42 on the CRN Solution Provider 500 List, an accomplishment O'Grady attributed to strategic investments in cybersecurity and AI-ready infrastructure and a commitment to innovation and delivering high-value, customer-centric solutions.

About GDT

IT solutions provider GDT accelerates clients' digitalization and business goals by transforming and modernizing platforms, networks, and cybersecurity through industry-leading infrastructure solutions, deep expertise, and flexible service delivery models.

GDT has a 26-year heritage and a global workforce, including its Technology Center in Bangalore. Partners consistently recognize GDT for expertise across its solution stack. GDT maintains over 450 certifications with the world's best-known technology providers. GDT's history, knowledge, and global reach provide the foundation for developing rich, sustainable services and solutions that push its people to the forefront of IT thought leadership and expertise.

For more information, explore GDT solutions and offerings, including Cybersecurity Solutions, Enterprise Networking Solutions, and Software and Support Services.

SOURCE GDT