GDT Named NetApp North America Growth Partner of the Year for FY24

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global IT solutions provider General Datatech (GDT) announced today that it has been named the NetApp North America Growth Partner of the Year. The award recognizes GDT's ability to generate significant year-over-year (YoY) growth in NetApp revenue across the portfolio in NetApp fiscal year 2024 (FY24).

The North America Partner Awards winners have exemplified NetApp's goal of being customer-centric and understanding and selling NetApp solutions across its cloud, flash, and NetApp Keystone® portfolios.

"At NetApp, we are proud to work with a talented group of partners that we can rely on to co-sell with us and drive positive outcomes for our customers as they confront the challenges of modernizing their businesses," said Jenni Flinders, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Partner Organization at NetApp. "I want to congratulate GDT on being named Growth Partner of the Year. Their partnership is integral to NetApp's success, and I look forward to what comes next."

"While GDT has made continuous investments in our NetApp business and capabilities over the past two decades, this year marked a particularly aggressive investment period as we look to capitalize on strong market demand as customers accelerate their modernization initiatives," said Shawn O'Grady, GDT Chair and CEO. "As a NetApp Prestige Partner, we couldn't be more pleased to be named NetApp North America Growth Partner of the Year."

About GDT

As a global IT solutions provider, GDT accelerates its clients' digitalization and business goals by transforming and modernizing platforms, networks, and cybersecurity through industry-leading infrastructure solutions, deep expertise, and flexible service delivery models.

GDT has a 26-year heritage and a global workforce, including its Technology Center in Bangalore, India. Partners consistently recognize GDT for expertise across its solution stack. GDT maintains over 450 certifications with the world's best-known technology providers. GDT's history, knowledge, and global reach provide the foundation for developing rich, sustainable services and solutions that push its people to the forefront of IT thought leadership and expertise.

