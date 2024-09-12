GDT Named to 2024 Best Workplaces in Technology List by Fortune Media & Great Place To Work

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected GDT for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology™ List. This is GDT's first time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at number 46 in the small and medium category. Earning a spot means that GDT is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Technology award is based on survey responses from over 149,000 current employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the tech industry.

"GDT has experienced tremendous growth over the past two years and that would not be possible without a people-first culture that accelerates potential," said Shawn O'Grady, chair and CEO of GDT. "I'm proud of our people and the stellar level of innovation they deliver on behalf of our clients."

"Investing in a dynamic, inclusive culture that unleashes human ingenuity is paramount to how we operate," said Dave Arcemont, chief people officer at GDT. "Our people make working at GDT an exceptional experience."

The Best Workplaces in Technology List is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using proprietary methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

Earlier this year, GDT was named number 18 among this year's Best Workplaces in Texas. GDT's U.S. and India offices are Great Place to Work® Certified™.

About GDT

As a global IT solutions provider, GDT accelerates its clients' digitalization and business goals by transforming and modernizing platforms, networks, and cybersecurity through industry-leading infrastructure solutions, deep expertise, and flexible service delivery models.

GDT has a 26-year heritage and a global workforce, including its Technology Center in Bangalore, India. Partners consistently recognize GDT for expertise across its solution stack. GDT maintains over 450 certifications with the world's best-known technology providers.

