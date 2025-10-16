GDT recognized as a 2025 IoT Innovator by CRN

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GDT is proud to announce that it has been named one of CRN's 2025 IoT Innovators, a distinction that highlights solution providers making exceptional contributions to the enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) market.

CRN's IoT Innovators award recognizes organizations at the forefront of innovation, engineering, and impact in connected solutions spanning AI, edge, analytics, digital twins, and more. The 2025 program celebrates 23 companies that are advancing IoT across verticals, including manufacturing, healthcare, field operations, and smart infrastructure.

"This year's IoT Innovators have earned recognition for their standout leadership in driving IoT transformation," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, at CRN, The Channel Company. "Their commitment to delivering agile, forward-thinking IoT solutions that enhance customer outcomes and address evolving business demands sets them apart. We're proud to celebrate their impact on the future of IoT within the channel."

"GDT is enabling businesses to overcome obstacles, accelerate growth, and become more competitive with advanced analytics platforms and integration capabilities for IoT," CRN wrote, recognizing GDT's commitment to delivering full-stack IoT solutions backed by managed services, professional services, software, and ongoing support.

"Being honored among the 2025 IoT Innovators is a meaningful recognition for GDT," said Shawn O'Grady, Chair & CEO of GDT. "This distinction validates GDT's strategic investments in IoT, edge computing, and data integration. It also reinforces our position as a trusted partner to enterprises seeking to transform operations via smart, connected systems. While these solutions create tremendous value for our clients today, they also lay the foundation for future AI use cases and are a key part of our value add in this emerging ecosystem."

GDT is an award-winning, $1.4 billion IT solutions provider with a 30-year heritage and a global workforce, including its Technology Center in Bangalore. The company takes a people-first approach to solving complex problems, achieving meaningful outcomes, and driving strategic change. GDT maintains over 450 certifications with the world's best-known technology providers.

