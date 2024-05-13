GDT Recognized by Palo Alto Networks as a NextWave Diamond Innovator

DALLAS, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Datatech (GDT) today announced it has become a Palo Alto Networks NextWave Diamond Innovator. GDT joins a select group of channel partners who have met the Diamond Innovator performance, capabilities, and business requirements of the Palo Alto Networks NextWave Partner Program.

As a Palo Alto Networks Diamond Innovator, GDT offers deep expertise in delivering robust, end-to-end cybersecurity solutions that empower customers with the visibility, flexibility, and automation needed to strengthen their security posture from the endpoint, across the network, and into the cloud.

"GDT has a long history working with Palo Alto Networks to help our customers successfully navigate an increasingly complex security landscape," said Jeanne Malone, Vice President of Cybersecurity at GDT. "NextWave Diamond Innovator recognition highlights our extensive cybersecurity capabilities and reinforces our commitment to helping customers lower risk."

"NextWave partners play a critical role throughout the customer lifecycle, from the initial qualifying stage to ultimately ensuring successful deployment and adoption of our technology," said Prem Iyer, SVP of Global Ecosystems at Palo Alto Networks. "As a NextWave Diamond Innovator, GDT is a cybersecurity advisor our customers can trust."

"Our customers need cyber experts that can help them achieve better security outcomes, protecting them from today's sophisticated threats," said Anar Desai, VP of Americas Channel Sales at Palo Alto Networks. "Our Diamond Innovator NextWave partners have deep Palo Alto Networks expertise to help solve complex security challenges with robust solutions and services. As a NextWave Diamond Innovator, GDT is helping redefine what it means to be secure."

About the NextWave Partner Program

The Palo Alto Networks NextWave partner program encompasses an innovative ecosystem of partners who help customers around the world succeed with Palo Alto Networks technology and solutions, redefining what it means to be secure.

Palo Alto Networks continues to invest in, grow with, and optimize for partners with one partner program that offers five paths to capitalize on what's next in security. The evolving NextWave program embraces all partner types, providing partners with a clear blueprint for success to enhance profitability, enable differentiation, and expand opportunities.

About GDT

As a global IT solutions provider, GDT accelerates its clients' digitalization and business goals by transforming and modernizing platforms, networks, and cybersecurity through industry-leading infrastructure solutions, deep expertise, and flexible service delivery models.

GDT has a 26-year heritage and a global workforce, including its Technology Center in Bangalore, India. Partners consistently recognize GDT for expertise across its solution stack. GDT maintains over 450 certifications with the world's best-known technology providers. GDT's history, knowledge, and global reach provide the foundation for developing rich, sustainable services and solutions that push its people to the forefront of IT thought leadership and expertise.

